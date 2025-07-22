通貨 / R
R: Ryder System Inc
185.57 USD 0.87 (0.47%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Rの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり184.76の安値と188.02の高値で取引されました。
Ryder System Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
184.76 188.02
1年のレンジ
125.54 191.00
- 以前の終値
- 184.70
- 始値
- 185.43
- 買値
- 185.57
- 買値
- 185.87
- 安値
- 184.76
- 高値
- 188.02
- 出来高
- 520
- 1日の変化
- 0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.47%
- 1年の変化
- 27.80%
