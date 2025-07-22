クォートセクション
R: Ryder System Inc

185.57 USD 0.87 (0.47%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Rの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり184.76の安値と188.02の高値で取引されました。

Ryder System Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
184.76 188.02
1年のレンジ
125.54 191.00
以前の終値
184.70
始値
185.43
買値
185.57
買値
185.87
安値
184.76
高値
188.02
出来高
520
1日の変化
0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
0.26%
6ヶ月の変化
29.47%
1年の変化
27.80%
