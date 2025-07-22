Valute / R
R: Ryder System Inc
183.49 USD 2.08 (1.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio R ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 182.57 e ad un massimo di 186.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Ryder System Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
R News
Intervallo Giornaliero
182.57 186.74
Intervallo Annuale
125.54 191.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 185.57
- Apertura
- 185.44
- Bid
- 183.49
- Ask
- 183.79
- Minimo
- 182.57
- Massimo
- 186.74
- Volume
- 569
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.37%
20 settembre, sabato