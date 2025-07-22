QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / R
Tornare a Azioni

R: Ryder System Inc

183.49 USD 2.08 (1.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio R ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 182.57 e ad un massimo di 186.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Ryder System Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

R News

Intervallo Giornaliero
182.57 186.74
Intervallo Annuale
125.54 191.00
Chiusura Precedente
185.57
Apertura
185.44
Bid
183.49
Ask
183.79
Minimo
182.57
Massimo
186.74
Volume
569
Variazione giornaliera
-1.12%
Variazione Mensile
-0.86%
Variazione Semestrale
28.02%
Variazione Annuale
26.37%
20 settembre, sabato