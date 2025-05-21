货币 / NBR
NBR: Nabors Industries Ltd
41.80 USD 0.09 (0.22%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NBR汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点41.06和高点42.31进行交易。
关注Nabors Industries Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NBR新闻
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Transocean (RIG) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Nabors (NBR) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Nabors sells Quail Tools to Superior Energy for $600 million
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Nabors Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nabors Industries earnings missed by $1.89, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nabors: Immense Upside From SANAD IPO Potential And Debt Deleveraging
- Nabors Industries appoints David Tudor to board of directors
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nabors Industries Q2 Earnings on Deck: Here's How It Will Fare
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will Nabors Industries (NBR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- S&P revises Nabors Industries outlook to negative on refinancing risk
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Nabors Could Turn The Corner In 2026 (NYSE:NBR)
- Nabors stock hits 52-week low at $25.1 amid sharp yearly decline
日范围
41.06 42.31
年范围
23.27 86.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.71
- 开盘价
- 41.06
- 卖价
- 41.80
- 买价
- 42.10
- 最低价
- 41.06
- 最高价
- 42.31
- 交易量
- 204
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- 14.52%
- 6个月变化
- 1.51%
- 年变化
- -34.17%
