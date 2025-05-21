Currencies / NBR
NBR: Nabors Industries Ltd
41.71 USD 0.08 (0.19%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBR exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.17 and at a high of 42.81.
Follow Nabors Industries Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NBR News
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Transocean (RIG) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Nabors (NBR) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Nabors sells Quail Tools to Superior Energy for $600 million
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Nabors Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nabors Industries earnings missed by $1.89, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nabors: Immense Upside From SANAD IPO Potential And Debt Deleveraging
- Nabors Industries appoints David Tudor to board of directors
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nabors Industries Q2 Earnings on Deck: Here's How It Will Fare
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will Nabors Industries (NBR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- S&P revises Nabors Industries outlook to negative on refinancing risk
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Nabors Could Turn The Corner In 2026 (NYSE:NBR)
- Nabors stock hits 52-week low at $25.1 amid sharp yearly decline
Daily Range
41.17 42.81
Year Range
23.27 86.10
- Previous Close
- 41.63
- Open
- 41.49
- Bid
- 41.71
- Ask
- 42.01
- Low
- 41.17
- High
- 42.81
- Volume
- 700
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 14.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.29%
- Year Change
- -34.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%