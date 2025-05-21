Valute / NBR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NBR: Nabors Industries Ltd
37.59 USD 1.64 (4.18%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NBR ha avuto una variazione del -4.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.58 e ad un massimo di 39.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Nabors Industries Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NBR News
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Transocean (RIG) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Nabors (NBR) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Nabors sells Quail Tools to Superior Energy for $600 million
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Nabors Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nabors Industries earnings missed by $1.89, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nabors: Immense Upside From SANAD IPO Potential And Debt Deleveraging
- Nabors Industries appoints David Tudor to board of directors
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nabors Industries Q2 Earnings on Deck: Here's How It Will Fare
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will Nabors Industries (NBR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- S&P revises Nabors Industries outlook to negative on refinancing risk
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Nabors Could Turn The Corner In 2026 (NYSE:NBR)
- Nabors stock hits 52-week low at $25.1 amid sharp yearly decline
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.58 39.50
Intervallo Annuale
23.27 86.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.23
- Apertura
- 38.74
- Bid
- 37.59
- Ask
- 37.89
- Minimo
- 37.58
- Massimo
- 39.50
- Volume
- 778
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.80%
20 settembre, sabato