NBR: Nabors Industries Ltd

37.59 USD 1.64 (4.18%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NBR ha avuto una variazione del -4.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.58 e ad un massimo di 39.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Nabors Industries Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.58 39.50
Intervallo Annuale
23.27 86.10
Chiusura Precedente
39.23
Apertura
38.74
Bid
37.59
Ask
37.89
Minimo
37.58
Massimo
39.50
Volume
778
Variazione giornaliera
-4.18%
Variazione Mensile
2.99%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.72%
Variazione Annuale
-40.80%
20 settembre, sabato