NBR: Nabors Industries Ltd
39.61 USD 0.94 (2.32%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NBR para hoje mudou para -2.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.43 e o mais alto foi 41.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nabors Industries Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NBR Notícias
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Transocean (RIG) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Nabors (NBR) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Nabors Stock for Now
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Nabors sells Quail Tools to Superior Energy for $600 million
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Nabors Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors (NBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nabors Industries earnings missed by $1.89, revenue fell short of estimates
- Nabors: Immense Upside From SANAD IPO Potential And Debt Deleveraging
- Nabors Industries appoints David Tudor to board of directors
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nabors Industries Q2 Earnings on Deck: Here's How It Will Fare
- Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Will Nabors Industries (NBR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- S&P revises Nabors Industries outlook to negative on refinancing risk
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- Nabors Could Turn The Corner In 2026 (NYSE:NBR)
- Nabors stock hits 52-week low at $25.1 amid sharp yearly decline
Faixa diária
39.43 41.17
Faixa anual
23.27 86.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.55
- Open
- 41.17
- Bid
- 39.61
- Ask
- 39.91
- Low
- 39.43
- High
- 41.17
- Volume
- 209
- Mudança diária
- -2.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.81%
- Mudança anual
- -37.62%
