货币 / MAR
MAR: Marriott International - Class A
267.89 USD 2.75 (1.04%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAR汇率已更改1.04%。当日，交易品种以低点264.02和高点269.10进行交易。
关注Marriott International - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MAR新闻
日范围
264.02 269.10
年范围
205.40 307.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 265.14
- 开盘价
- 265.59
- 卖价
- 267.89
- 买价
- 268.19
- 最低价
- 264.02
- 最高价
- 269.10
- 交易量
- 2.908 K
- 日变化
- 1.04%
- 月变化
- 1.12%
- 6个月变化
- 13.05%
- 年变化
- 7.56%
