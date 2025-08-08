Valute / MAR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MAR: Marriott International - Class A
268.52 USD 4.57 (1.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAR ha avuto una variazione del 1.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 264.16 e ad un massimo di 270.26.
Segui le dinamiche di Marriott International - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAR News
- Royal Caribbean: target di prezzo ridotto a $333 da Truist per preoccupazioni fiscali
- Royal Caribbean price target lowered to $333 by Truist on tax concerns
- Bernstein classifica i migliori titoli alberghieri tra i leader globali dell’Hospitality
- Bernstein Ranks the Top Hotel Stocks Among Global Hospitality Leaders
- Marriott International (MAR): Near-Term Headwinds, Strategically Positioned, Fairly Valued
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Marriott alzato a $327 da Bernstein sulle prospettive 2026
- Marriott stock price target raised to $327 by Bernstein on 2026 outlook
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- Marriott International Stock: Better Value Demand Concerns Weigh Sentiment (NASDAQ:MAR)
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Salesforce (CRM) Stock?
- Marriott at 2025 BofA Conference: Navigating Uncertainty with Optimism
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Eli Lilly (LLY) Sells Record $6.75 Billion of Corporate Bonds - TipRanks.com
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Eli Lilly Just Did What Almost No One Dares in 2025
- Marriott Is Still A Leading Hotel Player, But Overpricing Risks Persist
- Toast, Inc: Digitizing The Restaurant Industry (undefined:TOST)
- Why Is Sonder Holdings Stock Gaining Friday? - Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND)
- Prediction: This Dividend Stock Will Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years
Intervallo Giornaliero
264.16 270.26
Intervallo Annuale
205.40 307.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 263.95
- Apertura
- 265.32
- Bid
- 268.52
- Ask
- 268.82
- Minimo
- 264.16
- Massimo
- 270.26
- Volume
- 3.832 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.81%
20 settembre, sabato