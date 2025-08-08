통화 / MAR
MAR: Marriott International - Class A
268.52 USD 4.57 (1.73%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MAR 환율이 오늘 1.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 264.16이고 고가는 270.26이었습니다.
Marriott International - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
264.16 270.26
년간 변동
205.40 307.52
- 이전 종가
- 263.95
- 시가
- 265.32
- Bid
- 268.52
- Ask
- 268.82
- 저가
- 264.16
- 고가
- 270.26
- 볼륨
- 3.832 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.73%
- 월 변동
- 1.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.81%
