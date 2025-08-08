Devises / MAR
MAR: Marriott International - Class A
268.52 USD 4.57 (1.73%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MAR a changé de 1.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 264.16 et à un maximum de 270.26.
Suivez la dynamique Marriott International - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
264.16 270.26
Range Annuel
205.40 307.52
- Clôture Précédente
- 263.95
- Ouverture
- 265.32
- Bid
- 268.52
- Ask
- 268.82
- Plus Bas
- 264.16
- Plus Haut
- 270.26
- Volume
- 3.832 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.73%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.36%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 13.32%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.81%
