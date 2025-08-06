通貨 / MAR
MAR: Marriott International - Class A
263.95 USD 1.90 (0.73%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MARの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり262.30の安値と266.61の高値で取引されました。
Marriott International - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MAR News
- Marriott International (MAR): Near-Term Headwinds, Strategically Positioned, Fairly Valued
- ライマン・ホスピタリティ・プロパティーズ、四半期配当1.15ドルを発表
- バーンスタイン、マリオットの株価目標を2026年見通しに基づき327ドルに引き上げ
- Marriott stock price target raised to $327 by Bernstein on 2026 outlook
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- Marriott International Stock: Better Value Demand Concerns Weigh Sentiment (NASDAQ:MAR)
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Salesforce (CRM) Stock?
- Marriott at 2025 BofA Conference: Navigating Uncertainty with Optimism
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Eli Lilly (LLY) Sells Record $6.75 Billion of Corporate Bonds - TipRanks.com
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Eli Lilly Just Did What Almost No One Dares in 2025
- Marriott Is Still A Leading Hotel Player, But Overpricing Risks Persist
- Toast, Inc: Digitizing The Restaurant Industry (undefined:TOST)
- Why Is Sonder Holdings Stock Gaining Friday? - Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND)
- Prediction: This Dividend Stock Will Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years
- Marriott declares quarterly dividend, expands share buyback program
- Airbnb forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates; plans $6 billion share buyback
- Marriott warns of trouble for US travel sector
1日のレンジ
262.30 266.61
1年のレンジ
205.40 307.52
- 以前の終値
- 262.05
- 始値
- 263.00
- 買値
- 263.95
- 買値
- 264.25
- 安値
- 262.30
- 高値
- 266.61
- 出来高
- 3.124 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.39%
- 1年の変化
- 5.97%
