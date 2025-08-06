クォートセクション
MAR: Marriott International - Class A

263.95 USD 1.90 (0.73%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MARの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり262.30の安値と266.61の高値で取引されました。

Marriott International - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
262.30 266.61
1年のレンジ
205.40 307.52
以前の終値
262.05
始値
263.00
買値
263.95
買値
264.25
安値
262.30
高値
266.61
出来高
3.124 K
1日の変化
0.73%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.37%
6ヶ月の変化
11.39%
1年の変化
5.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K