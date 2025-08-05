QuotesSections
MAR
MAR: Marriott International - Class A

266.58 USD 1.44 (0.54%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MAR exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.02 and at a high of 267.56.

MAR exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.02 and at a high of 267.56.

Daily Range
264.02 267.56
Year Range
205.40 307.52
Previous Close
265.14
Open
265.59
Bid
266.58
Ask
266.88
Low
264.02
High
267.56
Volume
1.077 K
Daily Change
0.54%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
12.50%
Year Change
7.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%