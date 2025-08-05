Currencies / MAR
MAR: Marriott International - Class A
266.58 USD 1.44 (0.54%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAR exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.02 and at a high of 267.56.
Follow Marriott International - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MAR News
Daily Range
264.02 267.56
Year Range
205.40 307.52
- Previous Close
- 265.14
- Open
- 265.59
- Bid
- 266.58
- Ask
- 266.88
- Low
- 264.02
- High
- 267.56
- Volume
- 1.077 K
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.50%
- Year Change
- 7.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%