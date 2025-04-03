货币 / LWAY
LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc
33.97 USD 0.47 (1.40%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LWAY汇率已更改1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点33.34和高点34.20进行交易。
关注Lifeway Foods Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LWAY新闻
- Lifeway Foods完成威斯康星州生产扩张第一阶段
- Lifeway Foods completes first phase of Wisconsin production expansion
- Lifeway Foods to launch protein drink with creatine and probiotics
- Lifeway Foods relaunches kefir and colostrum supplement shots
- Saputo Stock: Aged Like Fine Cheese (TSX:SAP:CA)
- Earnings call transcript: Lifeway Foods beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Lifeway earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Lifeway Foods kefir variety packs launch at San Diego region Costco
- Lifeway Foods: A Gut-Healthy Growth Story With A Premium Price Tag (NASDAQ:LWAY)
- ISS recommends shareholders reject dissident campaign at Lifeway Foods
- Lifeway Foods reports record weekly sales of $5.5 million
- Lifeway Foods shareholders advance consent solicitation amid board dispute
- Lifeway Foods urges shareholders to disregard consent solicitation
- Lifeway Foods director Scher sells $595k in stock
- Leading Kefir-Maker Lifeway Foods’ Berry Blast Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Snack Awards Winner
- Kefir-Leader Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Honored in Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Awards
- Lifeway Foods Toasts to 40 Years of Kefir with a Celebratory Drone Show in Chicago
- Leading Kefir Brand Lifeway Foods’ CEO Julie Smolyansky Launches Industry Conversation to Explore New Voluntary Dairy Certification Standard
- Lifeway Foods Celebrates June 18 as National Kefir Day
- Lifeway Foods stock rises on distribution and sales growth
- Lifeway Foods reports 10.7% sales increase, expands distribution
- Edward Smolyansky Announces Campaign Updates, Files Revised Preliminary Consent Statement to Remove and Replace Lifeway Foods’ Directors
- Lifeway Foods director Sikar Pol sells shares worth $89,856
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
日范围
33.34 34.20
年范围
19.55 34.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.50
- 开盘价
- 33.35
- 卖价
- 33.97
- 买价
- 34.27
- 最低价
- 33.34
- 最高价
- 34.20
- 交易量
- 179
- 日变化
- 1.40%
- 月变化
- 14.76%
- 6个月变化
- 40.43%
- 年变化
- 31.56%
