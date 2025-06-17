Währungen / LWAY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc
25.86 USD 1.05 (3.90%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LWAY hat sich für heute um -3.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.01 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lifeway Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LWAY News
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Intel, CrowdStrike lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Danone gibt Übernahmepläne für Lifeway Foods auf – Aktie bricht ein
- Lifeway Foods stock tumbles after Danone abandons acquisition pursuit
- Danone zieht Übernahmeangebot für Lifeway Foods zurück
- Lifeway Foods shares update after Danone withdraws acquisition proposal
- Lifeway Foods schließt erste Phase der Produktionserweiterung in Wisconsin ab
- Lifeway Foods completes first phase of Wisconsin production expansion
- Lifeway Foods to launch protein drink with creatine and probiotics
- Lifeway Foods relaunches kefir and colostrum supplement shots
- Saputo Stock: Aged Like Fine Cheese (TSX:SAP:CA)
- Earnings call transcript: Lifeway Foods beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Lifeway earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Lifeway Foods kefir variety packs launch at San Diego region Costco
- Lifeway Foods: A Gut-Healthy Growth Story With A Premium Price Tag (NASDAQ:LWAY)
- ISS recommends shareholders reject dissident campaign at Lifeway Foods
- Lifeway Foods reports record weekly sales of $5.5 million
- Lifeway Foods shareholders advance consent solicitation amid board dispute
- Lifeway Foods urges shareholders to disregard consent solicitation
- Lifeway Foods director Scher sells $595k in stock
- Leading Kefir-Maker Lifeway Foods’ Berry Blast Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Snack Awards Winner
- Kefir-Leader Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Honored in Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Awards
- Lifeway Foods Toasts to 40 Years of Kefir with a Celebratory Drone Show in Chicago
- Leading Kefir Brand Lifeway Foods’ CEO Julie Smolyansky Launches Industry Conversation to Explore New Voluntary Dairy Certification Standard
Tagesspanne
25.86 27.01
Jahresspanne
19.55 34.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.91
- Eröffnung
- 26.66
- Bid
- 25.86
- Ask
- 26.16
- Tief
- 25.86
- Hoch
- 27.01
- Volumen
- 232
- Tagesänderung
- -3.90%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.64%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K