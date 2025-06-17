KurseKategorien
LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc

25.86 USD 1.05 (3.90%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LWAY hat sich für heute um -3.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.01 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Lifeway Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
25.86 27.01
Jahresspanne
19.55 34.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
26.91
Eröffnung
26.66
Bid
25.86
Ask
26.16
Tief
25.86
Hoch
27.01
Volumen
232
Tagesänderung
-3.90%
Monatsänderung
-12.64%
6-Monatsänderung
6.90%
Jahresänderung
0.15%
