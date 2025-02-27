Currencies / LWAY
LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc
33.50 USD 0.22 (0.65%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LWAY exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.26 and at a high of 34.00.
Follow Lifeway Foods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
33.26 34.00
Year Range
19.55 34.00
- Previous Close
- 33.72
- Open
- 33.77
- Bid
- 33.50
- Ask
- 33.80
- Low
- 33.26
- High
- 34.00
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- 13.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.49%
- Year Change
- 29.74%
