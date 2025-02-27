QuotesSections
LWAY
LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc

33.50 USD 0.22 (0.65%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LWAY exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.26 and at a high of 34.00.

Follow Lifeway Foods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LWAY News

Daily Range
33.26 34.00
Year Range
19.55 34.00
Previous Close
33.72
Open
33.77
Bid
33.50
Ask
33.80
Low
33.26
High
34.00
Volume
144
Daily Change
-0.65%
Month Change
13.18%
6 Months Change
38.49%
Year Change
29.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%