LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc
26.36 USD 0.55 (2.04%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LWAY 환율이 오늘 -2.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.86이고 고가는 27.01이었습니다.
Lifeway Foods Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LWAY News
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Intel, CrowdStrike lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Lifeway Foods, Danone 인수 추진 철회 후 급락
- Lifeway Foods, Danone 인수 제안 철회 후 업데이트
- Lifeway Foods, 위스콘신 생산 확장 1단계 완료
- Lifeway Foods to launch protein drink with creatine and probiotics
- Lifeway Foods relaunches kefir and colostrum supplement shots
- Saputo Stock: Aged Like Fine Cheese (TSX:SAP:CA)
- Earnings call transcript: Lifeway Foods beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Lifeway earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Lifeway Foods kefir variety packs launch at San Diego region Costco
- Lifeway Foods: A Gut-Healthy Growth Story With A Premium Price Tag (NASDAQ:LWAY)
- ISS recommends shareholders reject dissident campaign at Lifeway Foods
- Lifeway Foods reports record weekly sales of $5.5 million
- Lifeway Foods shareholders advance consent solicitation amid board dispute
- Lifeway Foods urges shareholders to disregard consent solicitation
- Lifeway Foods director Scher sells $595k in stock
- Leading Kefir-Maker Lifeway Foods’ Berry Blast Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Snack Awards Winner
- Kefir-Leader Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Honored in Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Awards
- Lifeway Foods Toasts to 40 Years of Kefir with a Celebratory Drone Show in Chicago
- Leading Kefir Brand Lifeway Foods’ CEO Julie Smolyansky Launches Industry Conversation to Explore New Voluntary Dairy Certification Standard
일일 변동 비율
25.86 27.01
년간 변동
19.55 34.20
- 이전 종가
- 26.91
- 시가
- 26.66
- Bid
- 26.36
- Ask
- 26.66
- 저가
- 25.86
- 고가
- 27.01
- 볼륨
- 1.616 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.04%
- 월 변동
- -10.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.97%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.09%
20 9월, 토요일