クォートセクション
通貨 / LWAY
株に戻る

LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc

26.91 USD 6.91 (20.43%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LWAYの今日の為替レートは、-20.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.66の安値と27.05の高値で取引されました。

Lifeway Foods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LWAY News

1日のレンジ
25.66 27.05
1年のレンジ
19.55 34.20
以前の終値
33.82
始値
26.02
買値
26.91
買値
27.21
安値
25.66
高値
27.05
出来高
2.163 K
1日の変化
-20.43%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.09%
6ヶ月の変化
11.24%
1年の変化
4.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K