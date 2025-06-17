通貨 / LWAY
LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc
26.91 USD 6.91 (20.43%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LWAYの今日の為替レートは、-20.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.66の安値と27.05の高値で取引されました。
Lifeway Foods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LWAY News
1日のレンジ
25.66 27.05
1年のレンジ
19.55 34.20
- 以前の終値
- 33.82
- 始値
- 26.02
- 買値
- 26.91
- 買値
- 27.21
- 安値
- 25.66
- 高値
- 27.05
- 出来高
- 2.163 K
- 1日の変化
- -20.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.24%
- 1年の変化
- 4.22%
