LWAY: Lifeway Foods Inc
26.36 USD 0.55 (2.04%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LWAY a changé de -2.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.86 et à un maximum de 27.01.
Suivez la dynamique Lifeway Foods Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
25.86 27.01
Range Annuel
19.55 34.20
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.91
- Ouverture
- 26.66
- Bid
- 26.36
- Ask
- 26.66
- Plus Bas
- 25.86
- Plus Haut
- 27.01
- Volume
- 1.616 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- -10.95%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 2.09%
20 septembre, samedi