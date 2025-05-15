货币 / BLTE
BLTE: Belite Bio Inc - American Depositary Shares
68.50 USD 1.60 (2.39%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLTE汇率已更改2.39%。当日，交易品种以低点67.82和高点68.85进行交易。
关注Belite Bio Inc - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BLTE新闻
- H.C. Wainwright下调Belite Bio目标价至98美元，因股份数量变化
- Belite Bio stock price target lowered to $98 at H.C. Wainwright on share count
- Belite Bio完成Stargardt疾病三期临床试验最后一位受试者访视
- Belite Bio completes last subject visit in phase 3 Stargardt trial
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Belite Bio stock after $275 million PIPE
- Belite Bio raises $125 million in private placement for eye disease drugs
- Belite Bio at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Focus on Eye Diseases
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Belite Bio stock, maintains $80 price target
- Belite Bio, Inc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLTE)
- Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Belite Bio Q2 2025 presentation: expenses rise as clinical trials advance
- Belite Bio raises $15 million in registered direct offering
- Belite Bio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on trial progress
- Belite Bio at Stifel Forum: Strategic Drug Developments
- Belite Bio stock holds $80 target on FDA breakthrough nod
- Belite Bio Announces FDA Granting of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tinlarebant for the Treatment of Stargardt Disease
- Belite Bio at Deutsche Bank Conference: Promising Drug Trials
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Belite Bio stock, $80 price target unchanged
日范围
67.82 68.85
年范围
46.50 86.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 66.90
- 开盘价
- 68.14
- 卖价
- 68.50
- 买价
- 68.80
- 最低价
- 67.82
- 最高价
- 68.85
- 交易量
- 12
- 日变化
- 2.39%
- 月变化
- 10.16%
- 6个月变化
- 5.06%
- 年变化
- 45.74%
