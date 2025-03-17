Currencies / BLTE
BLTE: Belite Bio Inc - American Depositary Shares
65.90 USD 0.90 (1.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLTE exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.00 and at a high of 68.17.
Follow Belite Bio Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLTE News
- Belite Bio stock price target lowered to $98 at H.C. Wainwright on share count
- Belite Bio completes last subject visit in phase 3 Stargardt trial
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Belite Bio stock after $275 million PIPE
- Belite Bio raises $125 million in private placement for eye disease drugs
- Belite Bio at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Focus on Eye Diseases
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Belite Bio stock, maintains $80 price target
- Belite Bio, Inc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLTE)
- Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Belite Bio Q2 2025 presentation: expenses rise as clinical trials advance
- Belite Bio raises $15 million in registered direct offering
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th
- India blocks 25 streaming platforms over obscene content concerns
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd
- Belite Bio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on trial progress
- Belite Bio at Stifel Forum: Strategic Drug Developments
- Belite Bio stock holds $80 target on FDA breakthrough nod
- Dycom Industries Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins WeRide, Keysight Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG)
- Belite Bio Announces FDA Granting of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tinlarebant for the Treatment of Stargardt Disease
- LightBio at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Telariband’s Promising Path
- Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
- Belite Bio at Deutsche Bank Conference: Promising Drug Trials
- Benchmark maintains Buy on Belite Bio stock, $80 price target unchanged
- Belite Bio stock retains Overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Belite Bio, Inc. (BLTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
65.00 68.17
Year Range
46.50 86.53
- Previous Close
- 66.80
- Open
- 67.00
- Bid
- 65.90
- Ask
- 66.20
- Low
- 65.00
- High
- 68.17
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 5.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.07%
- Year Change
- 40.21%
