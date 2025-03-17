QuotesSections
Currencies / BLTE
BLTE: Belite Bio Inc - American Depositary Shares

65.90 USD 0.90 (1.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLTE exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.00 and at a high of 68.17.

Follow Belite Bio Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
65.00 68.17
Year Range
46.50 86.53
Previous Close
66.80
Open
67.00
Bid
65.90
Ask
66.20
Low
65.00
High
68.17
Volume
43
Daily Change
-1.35%
Month Change
5.98%
6 Months Change
1.07%
Year Change
40.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%