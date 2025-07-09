货币 / ASND
ASND: Ascendis Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares
197.23 USD 2.61 (1.34%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASND汇率已更改1.34%。当日，交易品种以低点193.00和高点197.50进行交易。
关注Ascendis Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ASND新闻
- Top 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch According to BofA Global Research
- Ascendis Pharma stock remains BofA top pick for 2025 on Yorvipath launch
- Top Biotech Stocks to Watch: BofA’s 2025 Picks
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Earnings call transcript: Ascendis Pharma Q2 2025 beats EPS forecasts
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Tumbles 50% YTD; Here’s How to Buy the Dip Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ascendis Pharma stock price target raised to $203 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Ascendis Pharma stock price target raised to $230 by RBC on Yorvipath growth
- Ascendis Pharma stock price target raised to $285 by Evercore ISI
- Goldman Sachs raises Ascendis Pharma stock price target to $250 on strong sales
- Ascendis (ASND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ascendis Pharma AS earnings beat by €0.45, revenue topped estimates
- Ascendis Pharma shares rise on narrower-than-feared Q2 loss, revenue beat
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Ascendis Pharma stock poised for upside as Cantor Fitzgerald sees Yorvipath sales exceeding expectations
- Ascendis Pharma stock rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald ahead of Q2 results
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
- Ascendis Pharma stock jumps after FDA approves SKYTROFA for adult GHD
- FDA approves Ascendis Pharma’s Skytrofa for adult growth hormone deficiency
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Could Rally 29.83%: Here's is How to Trade
- BioMarin stock maintains Outperform rating at Wolfe Research amid PKU market competition
- Ascendis reports positive 3-year data for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism
- Alibaba, Merck Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
日范围
193.00 197.50
年范围
118.03 208.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 194.62
- 开盘价
- 194.72
- 卖价
- 197.23
- 买价
- 197.53
- 最低价
- 193.00
- 最高价
- 197.50
- 交易量
- 591
- 日变化
- 1.34%
- 月变化
- 0.61%
- 6个月变化
- 26.65%
- 年变化
- 32.48%
