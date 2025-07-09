QuotesSections
Currencies / ASND
Back to US Stock Market

ASND: Ascendis Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares

196.40 USD 1.78 (0.91%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASND exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 193.00 and at a high of 196.40.

Follow Ascendis Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASND News

Daily Range
193.00 196.40
Year Range
118.03 208.16
Previous Close
194.62
Open
194.72
Bid
196.40
Ask
196.70
Low
193.00
High
196.40
Volume
221
Daily Change
0.91%
Month Change
0.19%
6 Months Change
26.12%
Year Change
31.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%