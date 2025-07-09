Currencies / ASND
ASND: Ascendis Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares
196.40 USD 1.78 (0.91%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASND exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 193.00 and at a high of 196.40.
Follow Ascendis Pharma A/S - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASND News
Daily Range
193.00 196.40
Year Range
118.03 208.16
- Previous Close
- 194.62
- Open
- 194.72
- Bid
- 196.40
- Ask
- 196.70
- Low
- 193.00
- High
- 196.40
- Volume
- 221
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.12%
- Year Change
- 31.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%