TradeFrame MT4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
TradeFrame — Manual Trade Execution & Risk Panel for MetaTrader 4
Plan, size, and place a trade in seconds. TradeFrame puts draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart and calculates the correct lot size automatically from your chosen risk method — so you execute with the right position size instead of doing the math by hand.
TradeFrame is a manual execution and risk-management tool. It does not generate signals or choose entries for you — you stay in full control of every trade.
Key Features
- Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart
- Automatic lot-size calculation from your selected risk method
- Market, Limit and Stop orders
- Real-time Risk, Reward and R:R display
- One-click Buy / Sell with instant direction switching
- Market-price snap mode for fast market entries
- Optional risk / reward background fill for clear visualization
- Configurable keyboard hotkeys (execute, close, flip, market mode)
- Sound notifications
- Magic number and deviation (slippage) settings
Risk Modes
- Equity percentage
- Balance percentage
- Fixed money amount
- Fixed lot size
How It Works
- Drag the Entry line to your desired price.
- Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
- Choose your risk method — the lot size updates automatically.
- Click Buy or Sell to place the displayed market or pending order.
The calculated lot size and R:R update in real time whenever you move the levels or change the risk settings.
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Type: manual execution & risk utility (not an automated trading system)
- Works on all symbols and timeframes, subject to broker conditions
Important TradeFrame does not open trades on its own and does not provide trading signals. It is a discretionary execution and position-sizing assistant.