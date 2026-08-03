Fibo zone manuel

BTFX Pivot Points Bradley Thomas Farrington 指标

The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac