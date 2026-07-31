Pair Log Ratio Divergence
- 指标
-
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
Pair Log Ratio Divergence is a professional indicator designed for Pairs Trading.
It measures the divergence between two financial instruments using the logarithmic price ratio instead of simple price differences.
The logarithmic approach allows accurate comparison of instruments with different price scales while providing a stable equilibrium model.
The indicator calculates:
- logarithmic price ratio
- dynamic equilibrium line
- current deviation from equilibrium
This makes it possible to identify statistically significant divergence between correlated instruments.
How it works
The indicator calculates:
Divergence = Log(Symbol2 / Symbol1) − Average(Log Ratio)
The equilibrium is calculated over the selected EquilibriumBars period.
Values close to zero indicate that both instruments are trading near their historical equilibrium.
Large positive or negative deviations may indicate potential mean-reversion opportunities.
Trading Signals
Positive Divergence
SELL Symbol2
BUY Symbol1
Negative Divergence
BUY Symbol2
SELL Symbol1
Features
✔ Professional Pairs Trading indicator
✔ Log Ratio Analysis
✔ Dynamic Equilibrium Calculation
✔ Adjustable Entry Threshold
✔ Information Panel
✔ Alert Notifications
✔ Supports Any Symbol Combination
✔ Optimized Calculation Engine
Inputs
Symbol1
First instrument.
Symbol2
Second instrument.
EquilibriumBars
Number of bars used for equilibrium calculation.
EntryThreshold
Signal threshold.
ShowPanel
Show information panel.
ShowSignals
Enable alerts.
Recommended Timeframes
M15
M30
H1
H4
Recommended Symbol Pairs
EURUSD / EURCAD
EURUSD / GBPUSD
AUDUSD / NZDUSD
EURJPY / GBPJPY
USDCHF / EURUSD
or any highly correlated instruments.
Disclaimer
This indicator is an analytical tool designed to measure statistical divergence between two instruments.
It should be used together with proper money management and additional market analysis before making trading decisions.