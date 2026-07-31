Trade Manager MVP MT5 is a chart-based position sizing, order execution and trade management tool designed to help manual traders plan setups, control risk and manage positions from one compact panel.

Define Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and Final TP using draggable chart lines. Set your preferred risk percentage, and the EA calculates the position size from the Stop Loss distance. Moving the Entry line automatically moves the other levels while preserving their configured pip distances.

Key Features

Visual Trade Planning: Configure Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and Final TP directly on the chart.

Risk-Based Position Sizing: Calculate trade volume from the selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.

Market and Pending Orders: Place Buy or Sell market orders or let the EA automatically select the appropriate Limit or Stop pending-order type.

Direction Swap: Switch the complete setup between Buy and Sell using the SWAP button.

Partial Close Management: Configure optional TP1 and TP2 partial closes with separate percentages, or trigger them manually from the panel.

Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Activate breakeven and trailing management using configurable pip distances.

Broker-Side Protection Levels: Stop Loss and Final Take Profit are submitted to the broker with the order.

Multiple-Trade Support: Manage multiple eligible trades independently using symbol and magic-number filtering.

Trade Controls: Close positions, cancel pending orders or use the confirmed Close All function.

Compact Interface: Collapse and vertically scroll the panel to keep the chart organized.

Additional Tools: Current spread display, presets, optional trade arrows and adjustable pip distances for every trade level.

Execution Checks: The EA validates spread, volume, available margin, broker stop levels and trade configuration before submitting an order.

Trade Manager MVP is an execution and risk-management utility. It does not provide signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test all functions on a demo account before live use.

Trade manager MVP works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies.

Please test Trade manager MVP on a demo account before you buy.

Do not hesitate to contact me with any questions regarding the EA.