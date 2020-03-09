Velocity Pulse Gold

Velocity Pulse Gold 2025


Velocity Pulse Gold is the fastest Gold breakout EA of 2025 – a revolutionary algorithm based on logarithmic velocity and price acceleration, developed after years of optimization on institutional-quality tick data.

This is not your average EA: it detects genuine momentum pulses on XAUUSD M1 M5 and enters with intelligent pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) at dynamic distance. Perfected trailing stop, automatic breakeven, Friday close – everything designed to maximize profits while protecting your capital.

The STANDARD Edition includes everything that makes Velocity Pulse Gold successful:
• Full auto-lot money management (percentage risk-based)
• Configurable Daily Profit Target (auto-stop trading once reached)
• Daily Max Loss protection to safeguard your account
• Customizable trading hours + MaxTrades limiter
• Auto Magic Number
• 3 optimized .set files included (Low Risk / Balanced / Aggressive )

No grid, no martingale – only clean breakout strategy with high reward/risk ratio.

Many EAs are "time bombs" – over-optimized and doomed to fail when market conditions change. Velocity Pulse Gold naturally adapts thanks to its pure momentum engine – proven with exceptional Out-Of-Sample results over multiple years.


85% of our customers choose the STANDARD – the perfect balance between explosive performance and strong capital protection.

Current special launch price – it will increase as live results continue to impress, to keep the strategy exclusive.


Recommended deposit: $1,000 to $10,000

Works perfectly on any low-spread ECN broker.

Join the elite gold traders in 2025 - 2026.
