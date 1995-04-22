Simple DCA AutoInvest
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
Simple DCA Auto-Invest is a lightweight, strictly disciplined Expert Advisor designed for long-term investors. Instead of trying to time the market, this EA uses the proven strategy of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA). It buys a fixed monetary value of an asset at regular intervals, automatically calculating the correct lot size based on the current market price and contract size.
By investing a fixed cash amount, the EA naturally buys more fractions of a share/coin when the price is low, and fewer when the price is high, lowering your average entry cost over time.
Key Features:
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True Cash-Based DCA: Set your investment amount in your account currency (e.g., $50). The EA handles the lot size math based on the symbol's contract size and minimum volume constraints.
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Flexible Scheduling: Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Monthly execution frequencies.
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Precision Timing: Specify exactly which hour, day of the week, or day of the month the EA should execute your buy order.
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Set and Forget: Ideal for brokers offering Crypto, Stocks, Metals, and Indices where long-term accumulation is desired.
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Lightweight & Safe: Executes only once per specified period. Uses built-in MQL5 safety checks to prevent over-purchasing and respects broker minimum lot sizes.
(Note: This EA does not use martingale, grid, or risky hedging mechanics. It only executes market BUY orders on a schedule and does not automatically close trades.)
Parameters & Settings Guide
--- DCA Settings ---
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Execution Frequency: Choose between FREQ_DAILY , FREQ_WEEKLY , or FREQ_MONTHLY .
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Cash Amount to Invest: The exact monetary amount you want to spend per purchase (e.g., 50.00). The EA converts this to the closest valid lot size.
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Execution Hour (0-23): The broker server hour when the purchase should occur.
--- Frequency Specifics ---
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Day of Week: If using Weekly frequency, select the specific day (e.g., MONDAY ).
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Day of Month (1-28): If using Monthly frequency, select the date. (Capped at 28 to avoid skipping months with fewer days).
--- System Settings ---
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Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades. Change this if running multiple instances on the same asset.
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Slippage in points: Maximum allowed price deviation during order execution.