Apex Risk Guard Pro
- 专家
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Samuel Monga Ilunga我是 Samuel Monga——一名 IT、网络与网络安全架构师。
我自 2017 年 4 月开始交易，主要交易黄金（XAUUSD）。黄金一直是我用来理解市场真实运作方式的训练品种。
九年多之后，我发现：市场并非随机或杂乱无章。它有自己的运行方式，并以"阶段"的形式演变。如果你只看单一图表，这一点很难察觉——无论使用
哪个时间周期，你依然看不清楚。然而，这种市场周期会一再重复，循环往复。
我所领悟到的是：交易的成功首先来自纪律。不要追逐各种策略——它们不断变化，而且很少能适用于所有品种。相反，要学会解读市场结构。我们不
- 版本: 2.6
- 激活: 10
APEX RISK GUARD PRO
Guard Every Trade. Size It. Manage It. Supply News all in One Panel.
Apex Risk Guard Pro is your on-chart risk cockpit for MetaTrader 5. It sizes every trade to your exact risk, protects you from high-impact news automatically, shows your live P&L and exposure, and manages your positions with one click. All in a single clean panel that works on any symbol, any timeframe.
Stop doing mental math mid-trade. Stop getting caught in the news. Trade with a professional at your side.
(New to Apex? Try the free Apex Risk Manager first, this Guard Pro version adds the automatic News Guard, live P&L, and full one-click trade management.)
Why serious traders run Apex Risk Guard Pro:
Perfect Position Size, instantly. Type nothing. It reads your balance, the live price, pip value and volatility, and shows the exact SAFE LOT, the money at risk, and your SL/TP prices, before you ever click. Gold, forex, indices, crypto, any account currency.
Automatic News Guard. It reads MetaTrader 5's built-in economic calendar for the exact currencies you're trading, counts down to the next high-impact release, and locks your entry buttons from minutes before to minutes after; with a clear green -> amber -> red warning. The most common way traders and prop-firm accounts get blown up, solved automatically. Choose High impact only, or High + Medium.
See Before You Act. Live floating P&L and total open exposure sit right above the buttons, updating every tick. You always know what you're holding and what you're about to close.
One-Click Management. Take half off and move your stop to breakeven with one button. Note that breakeven only engages when the trade is actually in profit, so your stop always stays safe. Flatten every position and cancel every pending order with a protected two-step confirm, so a stray click can never wipe your book.
Prop-Firm Safe by Design. One-click orders are OFF by default. Run it as a pure calculator and news guard with zero execution risk, then arm it only when you want.
What sets it apart:
All-in-One. Sizing, SL/TP, news protection, live P&L, and management — one panel instead of five tools.
Built for Discipline. Breakeven logic, automatic news blocking, and confirm-to-flatten enforce the rules you already know you should follow.
Fully Customizable. Risk %, ATR or manual stops, reward:risk, news importance and window, panel position — tune it all.
Any Symbol, Any Timeframe. It auto-detects the pair's currencies and adapts to every instrument.
Apex Risk Guard Pro doesn't promise to trade for you. It does something more valuable: it makes it almost impossible to size wrong, get caught by news, or fat-finger your account — and puts fast, safe execution one click away.
Buyers receive ongoing support and guidance to get the most out of Apex Risk Guard Pro.
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