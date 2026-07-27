TM TradeManager

TM TradeManager – The Copilot EA for Manual and Automated Trading

Short Description

TM TradeManager is not a signal provider and not a scalper that opens trades on its own – it's your **safety net and cockpit** for every position on your account. Whether you trade manually, run another strategy, or open a trade from your phone on the go: as soon as TradeManager is running on a chart, it automatically takes care of break-even, trailing stop and – if you want – staged partial closing. On top of that comes a clean control panel right in the chart, letting you toggle break-even, trailing mode, partial-close and even quick trading with a click, without ever opening the properties dialog.

Why TM TradeManager?

Most traders don't lose because of bad entries, but because of missing or inconsistent trade management: the stop gets moved too late, break-even is forgotten, or you simply aren't at your screen when it matters. TM TradeManager runs around the clock on your VPS or terminal and takes over exactly that discipline – consistently, without emotion, without you having to watch constantly.

**The key point:** the EA manages **every position on your account**, no matter where or how it was opened. Open a trade on the go via the MT5 mobile app, and on the next tick it's automatically picked up and managed by the TradeManager on your VPS – without you having to touch the EA at all.

Feature Overview

**Break-Even**
Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry price (plus a buffer for spread/commission) once a configurable profit threshold is reached. Can also be disabled for a single, individual position (e.g. for layer/grid positions that are deliberately meant to run without break-even).

**Trailing Stop – 6 selectable methods**
- Fixed points distance
- ATR-based (automatically adapts to volatility)
- Structure (swing high/low of the last N candles)
- Last candle (high/low of the most recently closed candle)
- Parabolic SAR
- Adaptive (trailing distance automatically shrinks as profit grows, additionally backed by structure)

The mode can be switched live with a single click in the panel at any time, without restarting the EA – and without an unwanted new stop being set "out of thin air" the moment you switch: TradeManager provably waits for genuine new price movement before it acts for the first time after a mode change.

**Staged Partial-Close (optional)**
Up to three partial-exit stages, triggered either by a fixed points distance or R-multiples, with a freely configurable percentage of the original volume per stage.

**Money-Stop – automatic loss limitation in account currency, on two levels**
Two additional, independently switchable safety nets – an intuitive alternative to a classic price-based stop-loss:
- **Global:** as soon as the **total loss across all open, managed positions** reaches a threshold you define (a fixed amount, or a percentage of balance or optionally equity), TradeManager automatically closes all affected positions.
- **Per position:** closes exactly one position as soon as its own loss reaches an amount you define in account currency – independent of any price-based SL that may be set. This lets you think about risk directly in euros/dollars instead of price distance.

Both run independently of the regular on/off switch – so they stay active even while you've paused regular management.

**Draggable SL/TP Lines with Live P/L**
For every position, SL and TP are shown as draggable lines right in the chart, including a real-time profit/loss display in your account currency (calculated instrument-accurately via MT5's native `OrderCalcProfit` function – works correctly for gold, indices, and cross-currency pairs, not just simple forex pairs). Label position is freely configurable so it doesn't overlap the control panel.

**Control Panel Right in the Chart**
- On/off switch for the entire automatic management ("Guard")
- Break-even, trailing mode and partial-close switchable with a click
- Set or remove SL/TP directly – even with multiple simultaneous positions on the same symbol (hedging accounts are fully supported, including position selection)
- Panic button with two-click confirmation: closes all managed positions instantly if you want
- Freely selectable chart corner for the panel

**Quick-Trade Buttons with Risk-Based Position Sizing**
Up to 5 freely configurable volume presets plus Buy/Sell buttons right in the panel – open positions without ever opening the order dialog. An info line shows live what "100 points" mean in real money for the current symbol and volume – handy when switching between instruments with different contract sizes.

With one click you can also switch to **automatic, risk-based position-size calculation**: instead of picking a fixed volume preset, TradeManager calculates the right lot size itself – from your desired risk in % of balance (or equity) and your planned stop-loss distance. When opening via Buy/Sell, the stop-loss is automatically set at the calculated distance, so the calculated risk is actually honored. The calculation is instrument-accurate via tick value/tick size – so it works correctly for gold, indices and cross-currency pairs, not just plain forex pairs.

**Moving Average Overlay**
An automatically attached, separate indicator module draws up to 6 moving averages directly in the chart – period, color and method (EMA/SMA/SMMA/LWMA) freely configurable per line. It's attached by TradeManager itself, you never have to drag anything from the Navigator manually. Individual lines (e.g. an extra SMA) can be toggled on/off from the panel with one click. This module is deliberately built to be extensible – additional overlays (e.g. SuperTrend or other indicators) can be added on request; custom special requests possible for a small surcharge.

**Built Broker-Robust**
- Automatically detects the order filling mode supported by your broker (prevents rejected orders caused by wrong settings)
- Automatically respects the minimum SL/TP distance required by your broker (stops/freeze level)
- Works on both netting and hedging accounts

Who Is This For?

- Traders who want to consistently protect their positions but can't sit at the screen around the clock
- Users who sometimes trade spontaneously from their phone and still want reliable management running in the background
- Anyone who prefers one clean chart panel instead of several separate tools/indicators

Planned Extensions

TM TradeManager is under continuous development. Planned for an upcoming version:

- **Telegram control** – status queries and selected commands (e.g. panic-close, toggling Guard/Break-Even) conveniently via Telegram message, in addition to the in-chart control panel.
- **English EA interface** – panel labels, input fields and chart/log messages are currently in German; an English-language version of the program itself is in preparation. Further interface languages on request.

Buyers receive feature updates as part of regular product maintenance.

Important Notice

TM TradeManager is a **management tool**, not an automated trading system and not a signal provider. It does not open positions on its own (unless you use the optional quick-trade buttons yourself) and does not replace a trading strategy of your own. As with any automated tool: test thoroughly on a demo account first, adapt the settings to the respective symbol and your own risk tolerance before using it live. Trading leveraged products carries a significant risk of loss.

System Requirements

- MetaTrader 5
- Recommended: continuous operation on a VPS for 24/7 management
- Includes two files: the TradeManager itself (Experts folder) and the optional MA-overlay module (Indicators folder) – installation instructions included

推荐产品
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
实用工具
多功能工具：手数计算器，网格订单，风险回报比，交易管理器，供求区域，价格行为等等 演示版本   |   用户手册 交易助手   不能在策略测试器中工作 ：您可以下载   此处的演示版本  来测试此 工具 。 联系我   如有任何问题  / 改进建议 / 发现错误 如需MT4版本，请访问 此处 简化、加速并自动化您的交易   流程 。通过此   仪表板 扩展标准终端功能。 交易面板  适用于任何交易品种：外汇、股票、指数、加密货币等。 1. 开立新交易 ：手数 / 风险 / 风险回报比计算 ：手动交易的风险管理 手数计算器（根据风险大小计算交易量） 风险计算器（根据手数大小计算风险金额） 风险回报   比率 网格订单：  + 动态距离选项，及拆分手数选项 订单激活触发器，+ 买入止损限价 / 卖出止损限价 虚拟止损，虚拟止盈（隐藏止损，隐藏止盈：经纪商不可见） 智能止损 / 入场价位：若K线收盘突破则避免虚假触发 隐藏订单（虚拟挂单） 计划订单：即使市场休市也可挂单交易（周末计划器） 额外多级止盈价位 具有不同ID的OCO（一单取消另一单）订单 图表上的交易可视化 + 调整 止损 /
ChartPro Classic Dark
Raed Obeid
实用工具
Chart Pro Classic Dark v1.00 Chart Pro Classic Dark is a professional MT5 chart styling and customization tool designed to give your charts a clean, modern, and professional dark appearance. Key Features Dark Black Background — Applies a clean black background to the chart. ️ Candlestick Chart — Automatically configures the chart to use candlesticks. Bullish Candles — Green/Lime bullish candles. Bearish Candles — White bearish candles. Grid Removal — Hides the chart grid for a clean
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
专家
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
实用工具
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
King Trade Copier
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
KingCopier – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader (Master + Slave) KingCopier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to see the real cop
Ultimate Pro Trade Panel
Shingidzano Lesetedi
实用工具
Ultimate Pro Trading Panel — All-In-One Manual & Grid Trading Dashboard Pro Trading Panel   is an all-in-one on-chart control panel that gives discretionary and semi-automated traders a complete toolkit for entries, exits, risk management, and grid trading — without leaving the chart. Every function is visual, draggable, and updates in real time. If you want to test this utility feel free to download the basic preview version of this tool here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181435 Who
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
专家
里程碑达成：PFTA Honey Harvester v14 已在 MT5 市场正式上线！ 经过不懈的工程研发、深度的系统优化以及真实世界的压力验证，PFTA Honey Harvester v14 成功征服了 MetaTrader 5 市场验证器（Market Validator）—— 这是业内最残酷的自动化测试环境之一。 这绝对不仅仅是一个普通的通过认证。 ️ MT5 验证器模拟了： 极端点差剧增 (Spread spikes) 多品种混乱环境 多时间框架压力 最极端的经纪商条件 通过此验证 = 证明了在极端压力下的系统结构完整性。 10/10 — 量化分析师满分评级 在发布之前，v14 接受了 4 位极其严苛的量化分析师的审计。 最终裁决： 满分 — 10/10 卓越的系统稳定性 完整的交易架构 高级安全与恢复（Recovery）层 专业级执行引擎 以下核心功能获得了特别认可： 网格回收引擎 (Grid Recycling Engine) 一篮子止盈系统 (Basket Take Profit System) 这些绝对不是
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
专家
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Aurum Overlord
Yacine Bouziane
专家
"Bonus: Buyers who leave a review will receive a professional Risk Management Excel tool to complement their  trading." "Special Introductory Offer: Only $100 for the first 03 buyers! Price will increase to $350 soon." Aurum Overlord V1.17 – Professional Straddle Scalper Fully Customizable Automated Trading System Designed for Gold and Forex If you are looking for an Expert Advisor (EA) that combines rigorous mathematical logic with complete control over risk management, Aurum Overlord delivers
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro USDCHF
Gary Comey
专家
Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery USDCHF 持仓自适应对冲恢复系统 Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery 是一款专业级 MT5 Expert Advisor，专为帮助交易者通过基于 ATR 的自适应对冲篮子系统稳定手动 USDCHF 持仓的回撤而设计。 USDCHF 与许多其他主要货币对的行为方式不同。 该货币对受到以下因素强烈影响： 瑞士国家银行（SNB）政策 避险资金流动 利率差异 以及风险规避市场中的长期趋势压力 根据持仓方向与经纪商条件，USDCHF 还可能产生较高的隔夜 Swap 成本。 因此，Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery 内置了专门针对瑞郎市场设计的： Swap-Aware Hedge Gate（掉期感知对冲过滤系统） Swap-Aware Hedge Gate 在 CHF 货币对中进行对冲时，最大的隐藏风险之一就是长期负掉期成本的累积。 许多对冲系统完全忽略这一问题。 Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery 会在部署新的对冲仓位之前主动评估当前对冲方向的
NT Trade Manager Panel
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Bneu News Filter Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Bneu News Filter is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that monitors economic calendar events and manages trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface. Main Functionality Economic Calendar Integration Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from the MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar. Monitors 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JP
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
实用工具
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Kinematic Scalper EA
Osama Sleman
专家
Quant Edge EA: Pro Scalper [Plug & Play] Welcome to the ultimate algorithmic scalping solution. Quant Edge EA is a highly calibrated, proprietary trading system designed to capture explosive market momentum. It operates flawlessly out of the box with its carefully optimized default settings—no complex set files or over-optimization required. Key Advantages & Transparency: Plug & Play: Built for ease of use. Just attach it to the chart and let it work immediately. Versatility: Capable of analyzin
Trading Dashboard And Manager for scalping
Martins Navicks
实用工具
MNtradepro 交易面板 – 剥头皮管理器 简短描述 MetaTrader 5 手动交易管理器，具有快速下单、图表上 TP/SL 控制、保本 (Break Even)、点差保护和风险管理工具。 描述 MNtradepro 交易面板是 MetaTrader 5 的手动交易管理器，旨在实现快速执行和从单一图表进行主动交易管理。 该面板允许您使用按钮、快捷键和图表控件打开、管理和保护交易，而无需打开 MT5 的标准订单窗口。 此工具专为手动交易和交易管理而设计。它不会自动开仓，也不会生成交易信号。 主要功能 快速交易执行 一键下市价和挂单，使用预设的手数、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit） 一次操作即可开多仓位 图表上订单控制 直接在图表上修改止盈和止损 可视化移动挂单入口、TP 和 SL 改动即时生效 风险管理 内置风险管理工具，便于手动交易控制 帮助管理仓位大小和风险敞口 保本 (BREAK EVEN) 自动保本功能，可配置触发条件和偏移量 将止损移动到开仓价以保护已开交易 移动止损 (TRAILING STOP) 动态移动止损，可自定义距离和步长 点差
Cygnix Risk Gladiator Trade Manager Pro MT5
Umair Mohammad Saleem
实用工具
CYGNIX RISK GLADIATOR — Professional Trade Manager & Risk Guardian for MT5 Guard every position. Manage every trade. Sleep at night. Cygnix Risk Gladiator is a professional-grade position management Expert Advisor that watches every open trade on your account and automatically applies institutional-level risk controls in real time. It does not generate signals — it protects, manages, and exits trades opened by you, your strategies, or any other EA. Built for IC Markets and fully compatible w
Mt5 Copier Sync Receiver
Renenjo Odonio Valente
实用工具
MT5 Copier Sync Receiver   is a MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed to receive trade snapshots from a transmitter EA and mirror them into a target account with high accuracy. It is built for multi-broker use, with support for symbol mapping, ticket tracking, and trade synchronization even when brokers use different symbol names or suffixes. Features Receives and processes copied trade data from the transmitter. Opens, modifies, and closes receiver positions based on source changes. Synchronizes
LG Equity Protector Pro
Gergo Peter Lazar
实用工具
Title suggestion: LG Equity Protector Pro Product category: Utilities Short description: MetaTrader 5 equity protection utility with daily, weekly, monthly and floating profit/loss limits, automatic position closing, pending order deletion, Magic Number filtering and on-chart status panel. LG Equity Protector Pro Overview LG Equity Protector Pro is a MetaTrader 5 risk management utility designed to help traders protect account equity using predefined daily, weekly, monthly and floating pro
VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock MT5
Tomas Vitkovic
实用工具
VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock EA for MT5 Advanced Equity Protection & Drawdown Management System VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to protect trading accounts, funded accounts, and proprietary trading challenges from excessive drawdown. Unlike traditional drawdown protection systems that calculate risk from the initial account balance, this EA uses a dynamic High Watermark (HWM) model that continuously protects both your original capita
PivotGridTrading
Steven Wong Sing Seng
专家
Pivot Grid Trading is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that builds a pending-order grid around daily pivot levels. It uses pure price math (Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DM, Camarilla) with no external signal indicators. Features • Auto pivot timeframe (M15 uses daily pivots) • Buy/sell limit ladder at P, R1-R5, S1-S5 • RR-based SL/TP from pivot ladder targets • Optional buy/sell stop entries at resistance/support • Daily pending SL risk cap and level re-entry control • Optional FTMO/
Smart Switch Dashboard
Canette Josua Apil
实用工具
Product Name: Smart Switch Dashboard STOP WASTING SECONDS. SECONDS COST MONEY. Are you losing trades because you're fumbling through the Market Watch? Is your workspace messy and slowing you down? In trading, Speed is everything. If you aren't organized, you are losing money to traders who are. Smart Switch Dashboard is not just a tool—it is your COMMAND CENTER . Designed for serious Scalpers and Day Traders who demand Speed, Precision, and Zero Lag. DOMINATE YOUR WORKFLOW 1. ULTRA-FAST SY
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
专家
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Bright Night MT5
Marat Baiburin
1 (2)
专家
明亮的夜晚 是在安静时间在外汇市场上工作的全自动顾问。 Another 1 copies will be sold for $599. Next price 699$ 监控顾问的工作：   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller 正确的 GMT 设置：   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531 正如我们所知，最近晚上外汇市场的点差一直在扩大，有时甚至达到不合理的极限。有时，价差会扼杀潜在盈利的交易并造成损失。但在这种情况下不是。   Bright Night 读取这些点差扩展，确定卖价和买价之间的模式，它告诉我们可能的价格走势在我们需要的方向上。这种方法提供了现代市场分析，而不是过去。 EA 不使用指标、神经网络或价格行为。交易的建立和维持完全基于价差的行为。因此，EA 在预测价格走势方面领先一步，而基于指标的 EA 则滞后。   Bright Night 内置了 EURUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF、GBPUSD、EURAUD 的参数。 不需要设置，您只需要在图表上安装顾问
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
实用工具
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
指标
我们的   Basic Support and Resistance   指示器是提高技术分析所需的解决方案。该指标允许您在图表/ MT4版本 功能 斐波那契水平的集成： 可以选择显示斐波那契水平以及支持和阻力水平，我们的指标使您对市场行为和可能的逆转区域有更深入的了解。 性能优化： 只能在每个栏的打开时更新扩展线，我们的指标可确保最佳性能，而无需牺牲支持和阻力级别的准确性。 输入 主设置 Timeframe:   通过此输入，您可以选择在图表上显示较高时间范围的支撑线和阻力线。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   使用此输入，您可以确定支撑和电阻的强度。数量越高，支持/阻力越强。 Price mode:  此参数允许您选择哪种价格将用于计算支持和电阻水平。它可以是收盘价，最高价格，最低价格等。取决于您的策略和偏好，您可以选择最适合您需求的价格。 显示设置 Display Fibonacci levels:   此参数确定是否将显示斐波那契水平以及图表上的支持和电阻级别。斐波那契水平是技术分析中使用的关键水平，并使用斐
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
专家
BTC Master Pro —— 您值得信赖的比特币纪律化交易伙伴。 全新版本现已集成 OpenAI 人工智能技术 ，在高波动的加密市场环境中，实现更智能的执行与更精准的交易过滤。 本专业级交易机器人专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易而设计，专注于结构化执行、风险暴露控制以及智能化风险管理。 当前价格： $499  →  下一阶段： $699  →  最终价格： $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 基于 OpenAI 的执行过滤系统 最新版本集成 OpenAI 技术，用于实时分析市场环境并过滤低质量或弱势交易信号。 AI 安全层（AI Safety Layer）： 人工智能模块作为交易执行前的第二层审核机制。其功能严格限定为执行过滤工具（而非市场预测工具）。每一笔交易都必须通过结构化逻辑与智能验证流程，以减少不必要的回撤并避免低质量入场。 为什么选择 BTC Master Pro？ 加密货币市场——尤其是比特币——具有高度波动性。情绪化决策往往导致不稳定的交易结果。本系统旨在帮助交易者在快速市场变化中保持结构化、纪律性与
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
实用工具
神速EA跟单（TradeMirror）是一款专为MT4/MT5平台设计的本地化订单复制工具，支持实时同步交易操作。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 产品优势 基于金融软件对安全性、稳定性与隐私保护的高标准要求，我们在三大核心维度进行了深度优化： 简洁直观的图形界面，轻松实现零门槛操作 强化隐私保护机制，满足金融场景的敏感数据隔离需求 毫秒级订单同步，确保信号分发精准无延迟 全面兼容MT4/MT5双平台，无缝适配各类交易环境 智能系统监测结合邮件通知，实时保障交易稳定性 核心功能特性 产品搭载以下专业级跟单功能： 多账户并行连接 邮件实时推送 自定义手数调节 信号筛选机制 反向交易模式 止盈止损重置 免费体验流程 正式购买前，您可通过以下步骤免费试用完整功能： 点击页面中的「免费演示」按钮 勾选「确认已安装MetaTrader 4/5」选项 授权浏览器启动MT4/MT5客户端 在平台内导航至「专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror」并启动测试模式 启用「复盘显示」功能（确保GUI界面可视化） 点击「开始」按钮 通过图表窗口查看TradeMirror交互界面
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
作者的更多信息
DynamicRider
Michael Kroll
专家
DynamicRider — Regime-Adaptive Gold Momentum EA DynamicRider trades XAUUSD (M5) with a momentum-breakout approach that only fires when the higher-order trend confirms it. A proprietary, volatility-adaptive regime filter deliberately keeps the EA out of directionless phases — it doesn't chase trades, it waits for the right ones. What sets it apart: Multi-timeframe regime filter — entries only when the macro trend supports them. Exactly what prevents overtrading and sideways losses. Volatility-ada
筛选:
无评论
回复评论