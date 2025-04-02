SMA AutoRegime MT5

Adaptive SMA Crossover and Market Regime Expert Advisor

SMA AutoRegime MT5 is a configurable automated trading system based on the crossover of two Simple Moving Averages.

The Expert Advisor can automatically identify bullish, bearish and ranging market conditions. It then selects the appropriate trading direction:

Bullish regime: BUY trades only

Bearish regime: SELL trades only

Ranging regime: BUY and SELL trades

Manual direction modes are also available

Entry modes

The EA includes five selectable strategy variants:

Standard SMA crossover SMA crossover with slow-average slope confirmation Slope confirmation with minimum ATR separation Complete closed-candle mode with ATR stop loss Intrabar mode with immediate tick-based entry and exit

The default parameters use SMA 50 and SMA 100, but the periods and operating timeframe can be changed.

Automatic market regime detection

The automatic direction module analyzes:

Price position relative to a configurable long-term SMA

Long-term SMA slope

ATR-based neutral zone

Configurable higher timeframe

This allows the EA to change between long-only, short-only and bidirectional operation according to current market conditions.

Position management

Unified fixed initial lot

ATR-based stop loss in protected strategy modes

Partial take profit triggered by a fixed account-currency amount

Configurable percentage of volume to close

Spread protection

Session filter

Automatic closure outside the trading session

Friday closure and weekend protection

One position cycle per symbol and Magic Number

Optional opposite recovery

The EA includes an optional dynamic hedge recovery module.

When the initial position reaches a configurable percentage of the distance toward its stop loss, the EA can open one position in the opposite direction.

The recovery volume is calculated to target:

The projected loss of the initial position at its stop loss

Plus a configurable additional account-currency target

Important recovery characteristics:

Only one recovery position is allowed

A maximum recovery volume can be defined

The recovery can be rejected when the maximum volume is insufficient

Recovery is available only when the initial position has a stop loss

An MT5 hedging account is required

Recovery uses martingale-style position sizing and can materially increase market exposure

Recommended testing procedure

Download and test the demo in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Use “Every tick based on real ticks” when testing intrabar mode. Verify the broker’s symbol specifications, spread and trading schedule. Optimize each symbol and timeframe separately. Test on a demo account before considering live operation. Use conservative initial and maximum recovery lots.

Important risk notice

SMA AutoRegime MT5 does not guarantee profit. Moving-average strategies can produce repeated losses during ranging or rapidly changing markets. The optional recovery module can use a larger opposite position and may significantly increase exposure, margin requirements and drawdown.

Backtest results represent historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, account capitalization and risk limits.