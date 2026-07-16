Risk Sentinel MT4

ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT

Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital


Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever!

Also available for MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711


Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT4, built for discretionary traders who size every trade to the same disciplined risk limit. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — no more re-doing the math on every setup. See the exact lot size, risk, reward, R:R and required margin; size by percentage or a fixed cash amount; snap to your open order; and keep your settings and layout across timeframe switches. Planning utility only; it does not place trades.


1. Full Feature List

On-chart position tool (TradingView-style)

  Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines — or type exact prices into the dashboard when you need precision instead of the drag.

  Drag the stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — the position sizes itself around your risk, not the other way around.

  Filled risk zone (red) and reward zone (green) that read like a TradingView long/short tool.

  Long / Short toggle that mirrors SL and TP to the correct side of entry.

  Smooth single-click-and-drag on any line (no double-click, no re-selecting), with an 8-pixel grab tolerance.

  On-chart labels on each line: price plus risk/reward in account currency, and live R:R at the entry.

  Reset button re-centers the tool on the current price with a clean default stop and target when a plan gets messy.

  Zones hug the right edge of the chart and follow new bars.

Automatic lot-size engine

  Five Risk Size modes: % of Initial Balance (user-defined starting balance), % of Current Balance, % of Equity (auto-refreshes on a timer), Cash Amount (a fixed cash figure in your account currency), and Fix Lot (fixed volume; drives the risk/reward figures instead).

  Position size is derived from the Entry-to-SL distance and your chosen risk — percentage, cash amount, or fixed lot.

  Lot is rounded down to the broker’s volume step and clamped to min/max, so risk is never overshot; if even the minimum lot would exceed your limit, the tool flags it in red rather than sizing over.

  Per-point value is computed from contract size × currency conversion — the same basis the terminal uses — so figures stay correct across account currencies and instrument types.

Risk : Reward control

  Dynamic RR — RR is read live from your dragged or typed SL and TP.

  Static RR — you enter a target RR and TP is placed automatically from the stop.

  RR shown at the entry level and in the dashboard.

Stop Loss modes

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact SL price.

  ATR-based — enter an ATR period in bars (e.g. 14) and a multiplier; the tool reads the live ATR from the chart’s timeframe and places the stop at ATR × multiplier, refreshing each new bar.

Take Profit modes

  RR-based — TP follows your RR target and re-adjusts automatically when the stop moves.

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact TP price.

Broker spread modeling

  One-tap toggle to fold the live broker spread into the calculation.

  Adds spread to the stop distance and subtracts it from the target — the true cost of entry.

  Shows net RR and the current spread in points.

  Draws a second, labeled effective SL / TP line. Each level’s raw and spread-adjusted figures (price + money) sit on opposite sides of the line, so they never overlap — even when the spread is a single point.

Exact margin, straight from your broker

  Required margin is read from your broker’s own per-lot requirement — so it is exact on every instrument, forex, metals and index CFDs alike, with no estimation.

  Shown in your account currency alongside margin as a percentage of equity.

Snap to Order

  One click pulls the open price, SL, TP, direction, and volume from your most recent open order onto the tool, so the dashboard matches the broker’s order window exactly — no manual dragging.

Floating dashboard

  Draggable and minimizable panel that keeps its position, settings, and your Entry/SL/TP across timeframe changes, and re-centers cleanly when you switch symbols.

  Editable Entry / SL / TP price boxes for exact levels; read-only fields grey out when the mode computes them for you (ATR stop, RR target).

  Dark / Light theme toggle.

  Lock toggle — makes the on-chart lines inert so clicks pass through to your broker’s execution lines when the plan overlaps a live trade.

  Hide Box toggle — hides the on-chart lines/zones for a clean chart while keeping the dashboard live.

  Reset button — re-center the tool to a clean default plan.

  Highlighted lot size for at-a-glance reading (theme-aware).

  Live trade-plan summary: Lot Size, Risk (money), Reward (money), RR, Required Margin, and Margin as % of equity.

  Every setting is adjustable both from the panel and from the indicator inputs.

Compatibility

  Works on any symbol — forex, metals, indices, and other CFDs.

  Correct for any account deposit currency and any account leverage.

  Built for MetaTrader 4 (build 600 and above).

2. What It Does NOT Do

  It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a planning and visualization indicator, not an Expert Advisor or auto-trader.

  It does not generate buy/sell signals or entry/exit advice.

  It does not manage open orders (no trailing stop, no break-even automation, no partial close).

  Snap to Order reads the most recent open market order on the current symbol; pending orders are skipped.

  For instruments not quoted in your account currency, the relevant conversion pair must be present in Market Watch (e.g., EURUSD for a EUR-quoted index).

  The ATR-based stop reads the current chart timeframe’s ATR — ATR(14) on M5 is a different distance than ATR(14) on H1.

  Spread figures use the live spread at the moment of calculation, which naturally fluctuates.


Key benefits

  Never miscalculate a lot size again — the exact lot for your risk limit is computed for you, live, on every drag or edit.

  Exact margin, not an estimate — read straight from your broker’s own per-lot requirement, on every instrument.

  Risk your way — by percentage or a fixed cash amount, with a hard cap that never exceeds what you set.

  Drag for speed, type for precision — set levels by eye or to the exact price; the lot size updates either way.

  Risk-first by design — you set the risk; the tool finds the size, not the other way around.

  Discipline as a routine — the same drag-read-confirm sequence before every entry builds real consistency.

  Honest R:R — spread modeling shows what you’ll really get, so your reward targets stay realistic.

  Verifiable, not hype — matches your broker’s order window to the cent; no black box, no claims.

  Stays out of the way — lock and hide keep it from cluttering a live trade.

Ideal for

  Discretionary and technical traders who size by fixed-percentage risk on forex, metals, or indices.

  Discipline-builders — anyone moving from eyeballed lot sizes to a repeatable, risk-first routine.

  Multi-instrument traders — one tool that stays accurate across pairs, gold, and index CFDs without redoing the math each time.

  Long-time MT4 traders who want modern visual position sizing without leaving the platform their workflow is built on.

推荐产品
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
专家
機器人使用突破布林帶指標線的交易策略。 該策略的本質在於不斷分析指標線並為其線尋找最有效的突破點。 當價格在其中一個方向突破指標線時，機器人會在該方向開倉並開始跟隨它。但機器人不會在每次指標線被突破時開倉，而只會在它突破的那些地方開倉認為它是最有效的。 這是一個非常可靠的策略，多年來已被全球數以千計的交易者測試過。 這是 GPTchat 提供學習的有效剝頭皮策略之一。 人工智能認為，這是 M5 時間框架內最有效的交易剝頭皮策略之一。 我們也會認同人工智能，並在實踐中證實這一策略的有效性。 機器人優勢： 不使用鞅。 手數由交易者在設置中指定。 餘額每增加10%，手數將增加10% 機器人使用自適應風險管理功能 使用機器人的建議： 貨幣對 GBPUSD M5期 最低初始餘額 $500 起 ECN賬戶類型 機器人設置： Lots - 開立訂單的手數。 TrailingStop - 追踪止損大小。 Open_Order - 開倉交易過濾器。 Spread - 貨幣對的平均交易點差，用於正確計算風險。 Magic - 一個獨特的幻數。
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
实用工具
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
实用工具
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
专家
Bar Boss   Expert   Advisor 使用 FletBoxPush 指标来分析市场并确定交易信号。该指标内置于“EA 交易”中，不需要在图表上额外安装。交易发生在定义为平台边界的水平上。使用损失限制。 顾问设置说明 TimeFrames - 图表周期，指标设置 颜色 - 定义为平面的价格区域的颜色，为指标设置 矩形 - 显示定义为平坦的价格区域，为指标设置 手数 - 起始交易量 MagicNumber - 订单的幻数 Count_LOSS - 连续亏损交易的数量，之后将设置为零利润（退出为零） FlatPips - 以点为单位确定平台，设置指标 FlatBars - 用于确定平面的柱数限制，为指标设置 MinBarsClosedOutside - 收盘价固定在特定平面水平之上/之下的柱数 CoefficientLot - 亏损后后续交易手数的乘数 CoefficientTakeProfit - 根据确定的平台的通道宽度计算的利润乘数 PercentLoss - 损失百分比，如果顾问带来的总损失低于此值，交易停止，该值必须设置为负数，例如：-33.3 顾问如何工作
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
实用工具
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
实用工具
「Binary Lab Simulator」是一个用于练习和验证交易策略的工具。 该工具全天候运行，包括周末和非交易时间，并支持多种到期时间，如30秒、1分钟和3分钟，创建类似真实交易的环境。 它兼容外部工具以分析进入结果。 可以轻松保存多个模板，从在线环境无缝测试到模拟器。 「Binary Lab Simulator」可以单独使用，但与「SpeedManager」、「Practice Simulator Sync」和「ArwByIdx」结合使用时功能更强大。 「SpeedManager」在指定的进入点自动停止 「Practice Simulator Sync」允许同步不同时间框架和货币对的图表 「ArwByIdx」与外部指标和信号工具集成，自动关联进入点 与Signal Tool结合使用时，它可以在指定的交易次数后进行进入、关闭或自动停止。 您还可以跟踪连续的赢/输次数或保存交易结果的图像。 该工具提供了一个真实的训练环境。 优点： 周末和节假日的操作 可调节的交易到期时间 高效练习的速度调整 不同时间框架和货币对的同步 与其他指标的兼容性 与信号工具协调的进入 输出结果图像的能力
HPS Trading Assistant
Xiongan Xu
实用工具
红盘手交易助手，该EA不会自动交易，属于辅助工具，参考4小时图表波动率参数，自动给订单设置止损和止盈，以及追踪止损。策略带有风控标准，如下<1K为50 >1K<1W为100, >1W<5W为500, >5W<10W为1000, >10<20为2000。最大的特色是资金管理和风控功能。显示信号为5日平滑均线方向，布林线中轨平仓功能，开仓警报提醒功能，手数资金恢复功能，该EA可以在历史数据测试时下单，所以它相当于复盘工具。注意EA会修改所不带止损和止盈品种的定单，并执行风控标准。EA参数经过实盘反复验证和优化，可以直接使用默认参数。        参数与功能: FixBuy_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有多单的止盈价； FixSell_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有空单的止盈价； 一比一恢复资金 默认不启用，启用盈利按固定亏损金额数字平仓； Boll_close_order 默认不启用，启用后价格遇到布林线（周期30）中轨平仓； Lots 设置固定手数，开启UseMM后无效； UseMM 默认启用资金管理； 风险系数 启用； ATR止损基数 默认按4小时
Expert or candle finder robot for forex
Rahele Rastaghi
实用工具
Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
Stop Loss Manager for MT4
FEATrading OÜ
实用工具
Stop Loss Manager - 精准风险管理 附加资料与说明 完整手册   -   MT4 版本   -   MT5 版本 永远不要让盈利的交易再次变成亏损。 免费试用：我们的 网站 提供 14 天评估版本。 Stop Loss Manager 是专为 MetaTrader 设计的专业自动风险管理工具。当您开仓时，它会立即应用智能止损，并通过五种经过验证的方法为您跟踪止损。完全自动化地最小化风险、保持完全控制并锁定收益。 功能概述：   使用五种经过验证的专业跟踪方法，为所有手动交易自动检测并管理止损：Market Trailing（基于近期K线）、ATR Trailing（波动率调整）、Parabolic SAR Trailing（趋势跟踪）、Fix Distance Trailing（恒定 pip 距离）和 Breakeven Trailing（入场价保护）。 主要优势： 自动检测新仓位并即时设置初始止损 在意外市场事件期间保护交易资金免受灾难性损失 通过自动化风险管理消除情绪化决策 管理当前品种上的所有交易，无论以何种方式开仓 使用方法：   将 Stop Loss
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
实用工具
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
ExPad
Igor Semyonov
实用工具
ExPad  - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions: Open and reverse of deals Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop  Choice of technique for Trailing Stop Distance from market price Moving Average Bolinger Bands Middle Line High and Low pri
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
实用工具
MQL5 博客： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard 是一款专业的交易助手，专为需要在简洁的控制面板上实现速度、时机和执行控制的交易者而设计。 这款智能交易系统 (EA) 专为事件驱动交易、定时执行和快速半自动订单管理而设计。它允许您提前准备订单、定义精确的执行时间、设置分层挂单、通过止损和止盈管理风险，并通过图表上的简洁界面监控所有信息。 无论您是围绕经济事件、开盘、突破点还是您自己的自定义计划进行交易，Time Wizard 都能帮助您以结构化和纪律性的方式执行交易。 主要功能 1. 基于时间的订单执行 设置具体的执行日期和时间，EA 即可在需要时精准下单。 此功能非常适合： 新闻交易 突破交易设置 预先计划的市场执行 定时下单 2. 挂单阶梯 创建多层挂单，层间距和
Trades Manager MT4
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
实用工具
What Trades Manager can do for your trades . Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1). All orders will be grouped by pair symbol , sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses. All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel. You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4). From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart. The green color is sur
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
专家
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
SmartLot MT4
Nikita Chernyshov
实用工具
演示账户免费版   | MT4 版本 The SmartLot for  MT4   是一款交互式且简单的面板，用于快速计算手数，直接从图表设置挂单和市价单。 不适用于策略测试器 。要测试该工具，请下载适用于模拟账户的免费版本。说明和文件位于描述顶部。 功能： 图形界面： 带有盈亏区域颜色标记的交互式入场、止损、止盈线。 实时计算： 当更改止损/止盈水平时，面板会自动重新计算风险/利润值（货币单位 / 点数 / %）。 执行： 通过点击图形线上的按钮来开单。支持主要订单类型。 风险管理： 用于处理动态手数（存款百分比）或固定交易量的内置模块。 独立魔术码： 可为每个订单单独指定魔术码。 如果在安装或使用中遇到任何问题 — 欢迎随时联系，我将乐意为您提供帮助。
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
实用工具
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
Newking Real Hard Pending EA
Wang SangHyeon
实用工具
이 제품은 한국에서 개발되었습니다. 대한민국에서 개발 된 서비스 제공 제품입니다. 제품의 개요 기능을 설명합니다. 매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문  매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매수 포지션 모두 청산 매도 포지션 모두 청산 실시간 TP,SL 설정 실시간 추적손절매 핍 설정 추적손절매 기능 통화 손익 전체 화면 모니터링 기능 제품 사용 환경 메타트레이더 4 입력변수 설정 Language : English,Korean BUYRiskPercent : 기본 2%  (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) SELLRiskPercent : 기본 2% (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) Temporary_GAP : 예약 주문시 갭 설정 HandBuyLot : 기본 셋팅 계약수 설정 매수 예약 0.01 lot(로딩시 기본으로 설정할 계약수를 입력)
Auto Setup SLTP Anywhere
Margiyono
5 (5)
实用工具
Automation for setting up Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Positions can be opened with all platforms MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader Android MetaTrader iOS MT4 Web Trader The Expert Advisor will arrange Trailing of trades Market Execution Pending Order (Buy Stop, But Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) Input Parameters (all in pips) Take Profit - take profit value. Stop Loss - stop loss value. Trailing Start - trailing start. Trailing Step - trailing step/stop. Lock Start - lock start (first time trailin
FREE
Click SLTP Manager for MetaTrader 4
M Rusman Hn
实用工具
Click SLTP Manager for MetaTrader 4 is a simple and practical trade management utility designed to help manual traders set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly from the chart. Instead of opening the order modification window and manually typing SL and TP prices, traders can manage their existing open orders or pending orders with a clean visual panel and a click-based workflow. The tool is made for traders who want faster, clearer, and more convenient order protection management in MetaTra
FREE
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Ichimoku MTF analyzer
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
实用工具
This is a multi-timeframe Ichimoku Kinko Hyo signal analyzer indicator. As you know, Ichimoku consists of 5 lines (Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A & B which create the Kumo Cloud). Ichimoku is a simple indicator like Moving Average, but the method they use makes it a very good tool in detecting market conditions and trend with which you can open trades in the best location and stay in the trade till the most profitable price. As this indicator has lots of lines and we should co
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
专家
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Prop Firm Trading Panel and Risk Manager MT4
Wen Ming Tang
实用工具
很多交易者亏钱，不是因为判断方向错了。 是因为行情动的时候手慢了。是因为手滑点错了手数。是因为新闻数据一出来， 三笔盈利的单子还没来得及平，全部回吐了。 Apex Trade Manager Pro 就是为了解决这些问题而做的。 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 的可视化交易面板。它挂在 图表上，把所有常用操作——平仓、减仓、设止损、开单——都变成一个按键的 事情。不用翻菜单，不用等弹窗，不会手忙脚乱。 --- 功能说明 一键全平 一个按钮关掉当前品种所有持仓。按钮上实时显示总浮动盈亏，让你在按下去 之前就知道自己在什么位置。 分批减仓 直接从面板关掉每笔持仓的50%或80%仓位。想落袋一部分利润但不想完全出场 的时候，这个比去终端一笔一笔操作快得多。 按类型分开平仓 只平多单、只平空单、只平盈利的、只平亏损的，各有独立按键。不用在终端 里翻找，不用逐笔选择。 一键移至保本 行情往你方向走了，按一下保本键，所有盈利持仓的止损立刻移到各自的开仓 价。亏损的单子不受影响。 批量修改止损止盈 输入点数，按键，所有持仓同时更新。也可以
SmartTradePanel
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
SmartTradePanel 是一种交易工具，可让交易者快速高效地执行订单。 凭借所提供的高级功能，SmartTradePanel 真正帮助交易者管理未结订单并优化其交易的利润潜力。 在本文中，我们将详细讨论 SmartTradePanel 的功能和优势。 SmartTradePanel 的主要功能之一是能够快速执行未结订单。 只需点击几下，交易者就可以快速高效地开立交易头寸。 这在快速变化的市场条件下尤其有用，因为执行速度可能是获利的决定性因素。 除此之外，SmartTradePanel 还允许交易者下达锁定订单。 锁定订单是一种交易策略，其目的是锁定亏损头寸，希望该头寸在未来反转并产生利润。 借助 SmartTradePanel，交易者只需点击几下即可轻松下达锁定订单。 除了订单执行和锁定订单外，SmartTradePanel 还允许交易者关闭任何类型的订单并关闭所有未平仓订单。 这在交易者希望通过快速平仓部分或全部头寸来获利或减少损失的情况下特别有用。 手数设置也可以从输入参数中更改。 在外汇交易中，手数是交易头寸的大小。 通过启用手数设置，SmartTradePan
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
专家
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
Telegram Dashboard Monitor PRO
Nicholas Iskandar
实用工具
使用Telegram警报彻底改变MT4监控！ 安装说明   |   警报类型与示例   |   面板与故障排除 再也不会错过关键交易时刻！ 您是否厌倦了不断检查 MT4 终端？担心突然的净值下跌、追加保证金或连接问题？ Telegram Dashboard Monitor Pro EA   是您的 24/7 自动化交易助手，会将每一个关键账户事件直接发送到您的 Telegram！ 概述 Telegram Dashboard Monitor EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 4 的监控工具，可通过 Telegram 发送账户状态更新和警报。该工具帮助交易者随时了解账户状况，包括净值、可用保证金、持仓单、挂单以及连接状态。 主要功能 账户监控功能 净值警报   — 当账户净值低于用户自定义水平时发出通知。 可用保证金警报   — 当可用保证金低于用户自定义阈值时发出警告。 连接监控   — 当终端与经纪商的连接中断或恢复时发出警报。 终端停滞检测   — 如果 5 分钟内没有新报价到达，则发出通知。 账户和服务器更改跟踪   — 当交易账户或服务器更改时发出警报。 时间周期更改跟踪
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
实用工具
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
专家
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT4”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT5”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
作者的更多信息
Hide Show Drawing
R H Blantran De Rozari
实用工具
The TradingView-style hide-drawings button MT5 never had "From the maker of Risk Sentinel — risk-first position sizing that keeps your risk fixed as you drag the stop: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711 " Hide/Show Drawing is a one-tap chart-cleanup utility for MT5. Hide all your drawings — or just trendlines, Fibs, shapes, or text — to read raw price action, then restore everything exactly as it was, per-timeframe settings and all. Nothing is deleted; every object stays in memory a
FREE
Risk Sentinel
R H Blantran De Rozari
实用工具
ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever! Also available for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185979 Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT5, built for prop-firm evaluation and funded traders. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk sta
筛选:
无评论
回复评论