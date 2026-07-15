Brot Gold Range Breakout

BROT — Automate. Trade. Grow.

Presented by Brau Capital. A 100% automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15, built on a simple principle: only trade confirmed breakouts of real market structures, with risk management that adapts itself to your account balance.

⏳ This launch price is temporary. It is scheduled to increase three times over the coming months (see pricing table below). Everyone who joins now pays less than those who join later — and locks in that price for their future renewals.

What's new in this version?

Risk correction on Impulse entries: position size now automatically adjusts if the final Stop Loss turns out wider than expected at entry — the dollar risk always matches the % you chose.

position size now automatically adjusts if the final Stop Loss turns out wider than expected at entry — the dollar risk always matches the % you chose. Expanded hour filter: you can now block specific hours of the day when you don't want the bot to trade.

you can now block specific hours of the day when you don't want the bot to trade. More risk levels: expanded selector (1% to 5%, in 0.5% steps).

What makes BROT different?

Candle-count structure detection: identifies genuine market consolidations — not arbitrary levels or generic indicators.

identifies genuine market consolidations — not arbitrary levels or generic indicators. Breakout quality filter: discards weak breakouts, indecision candles, and openings far from the level before risking a single dollar.

discards weak breakouts, indecision candles, and openings far from the level before risking a single dollar. Three-stage exit management: partial close + breakeven protection, dynamic take profit calculated as a % of gain on your capital, and ATR trailing stop on the remainder.

partial close + breakeven protection, dynamic take profit calculated as a % of gain on your capital, and ATR trailing stop on the remainder. Self-adjusting risk: position size is recalculated on your account's real, current balance.

position size is recalculated on your account's real, current balance. Full schedule control: choose which days of the week and which hours of the day the bot trades.

choose which days of the week and which hours of the day the bot trades. 100% automated: install it, pick your risk level, and BROT handles the rest.

Backtest results (4% Risk)

Symbol / Timeframe XAUUSD, M15 Initial deposit $10,000 Net profit +$12,510,261.15 Profit Factor 1.24 Sharpe Ratio 8.79 Recovery Factor 3.49 Maximum drawdown (balance) 38.59% Total trades 2,030 % winning trades 53.30% Backtest data quality 99%

These results correspond to 4% Risk. A 38.59% drawdown means that, at its worst point during the tested period, the account fell just over a third from its peak value. Dollar profit grows compounded alongside the account size — these figures reflect that effect, not a linear rate of return. Use the risk level that matches your actual tolerance before trading capital you cannot afford to lose.

💰 Pricing table and price-increase schedule

Prices increase on three already-scheduled dates. Buying before each date locks in the previous price for that plan.

Plan Now (until Aug 14, 2026) From Aug 15, 2026 From Sep 1, 2026 From Jan 1, 2027 1-month rental $19 $23 $29 $35 3-month rental $49 $59 $69 $89 6-month rental $79 $95 $115 $139 1-year rental $129 $155 $185 $225 Unlimited (lifetime) $179 $215 $259 $309

Approximately 20% increases at each stage. Prices already in effect at the time of your purchase do not change retroactively.

Usage recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

Chart timeframe: any (the EA operates internally on M15).

Recommended account: ECN/Raw with low spread.

The backtested drawdown (38.59% at 4% Risk) is significant. Consider a lower risk setting (1-2%) if your tolerance for account drops is conservative.

Verify your account mode (netting/hedging) before trading live.

A demo account testing phase is recommended before trading real capital.

⚠️ Risk warning

Trading leveraged instruments such as gold carries a significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future results. Live account performance may vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, and market conditions. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Support

All support requests are handled through the product comments section or the MQL5.com messaging system.