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Palier Engine Pro – Institutional Levels

Professional MT5 Indicator

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Trade Institutional Price Levels





Palier Engine Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically display institutional price levels used by professional traders to identify high-probability support and resistance areas.





The indicator generates a complete hierarchy of market levels around a central reference price, allowing traders to anticipate potential reaction zones, reversals, breakouts and liquidity areas with precision.





Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, Palier Engine Pro provides clean, reliable and non-repainting institutional levels directly on your charts.





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MAIN FEATURES

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✔ Automatic Institutional Levels

✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance

✔ Central Base Price

✔ Multiple Resistance Levels (R1 to R10)

✔ Multiple Support Levels (S1 to S10)

✔ High Probability Reversal Areas

✔ Breakout Confirmation Zones

✔ Market Reaction Levels

✔ Real-Time Updates

✔ Non-Repainting Logic

✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible

✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading

✔ Lightweight & Fast

✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5





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PERFECT FOR

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• Institutional Traders

• Smart Money Traders

• ICT Traders

• Price Action Traders

• Support & Resistance Traders

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Futures Traders

• Crypto Traders





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WORKS ON

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• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• NASDAQ

• US30

• GER40

• SP500

• BTCUSD

• ETHUSD





...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.





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WHY PALIER ENGINE PRO?

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Institutional traders rely on key price levels to identify areas where buying and selling pressure is most likely to appear.





Palier Engine Pro automatically calculates these strategic market levels, helping traders anticipate important price reactions before they happen.





By displaying a complete map of institutional support and resistance levels, the indicator helps traders:





✔ Identify high-probability reaction zones

✔ Improve entry and exit timing

✔ Detect potential breakout areas

✔ Follow market structure

✔ Improve Risk / Reward opportunities

✔ Reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Trade with objective price levels





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BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE

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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.





✔ Fast calculations

✔ Clean charts

✔ Professional visualization

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Optimized for every timeframe





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BEST COMBINED WITH

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• Order Blocks

• VWAP

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

• Market Structure

• Liquidity Sweeps

• BOS / CHOCH

• Volume Profile

• Trend Analysis





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