SMC Matrix

A Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It projects market structure and institutional trading concepts onto a single, easy-to-read layer on your chart — completely independent of ZigZag or other helper indicators, computed purely from raw price data.

🎯 What It Draws

Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH): A direction-based swing model tracks the structure, freezes a confirmed swing point on every direction change, and flags Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events as soon as a closed candle passes through the relevant reference level.

Swing Points: Clearly marks the confirmed local highs and lows.

Equal High / Equal Low (EQH / EQL): Highlights highs/lows of the same height, which often act as major liquidity zones. The "equality" tolerance is derived dynamically from the recent average bar range (High - Low), not from an external ATR.

Order Blocks (OB): Validated order block zones that originate only from a CHoCH and are confirmed by an FVG (Fair Value Gap). The zone is automatically refined onto a finer timeframe, tracking its full life-cycle: Active ➔ Mitigated (Tapped) ➔ Broken.

🚀 Key Benefits

✅ Non-Repainting: It processes only closed candles; the currently forming candle never creates a swing or an event. Once a signal is drawn, it stays in place.

⚡ No External Dependencies: All calculations come from native price data — no ZigZag, no ATR, or other indicators needed.

🌐 Multi-Timeframe (MTF): The structure can be computed on the chart timeframe or on a separately selected higher timeframe, while the markers snap exactly onto the candles of the displayed chart (handling weekend/session gaps correctly). Order blocks can also be refined using a dedicated timeframe.

🤖 Developer Interface: Exposes a public query API (trend, swings, structure events, order blocks), allowing EAs (Expert Advisors) and other indicators to consume its output directly.

📉 Optimized Performance: Adjustable caps on the number of swing, event, EQH/EQL, and order block markers keep your charts clean and fast.

⚙️ Customization Options

Display: Every layer (swings, BOS, CHoCH, labels, EQH/EQL, order blocks) can be toggled independently. Line thickness and label font sizes are fully adjustable.

Colors: Separate color settings for swing high/low, bull/bear structure, EQH/EQL, and bullish/bearish/mitigated order block zones (with transparency support).

EQH/EQL: Adjustable lookback window (bars) and sensitivity multiplier based on the average bar range.

Order Blocks: Custom refine timeframe, maximum impulse-leg length, and refine scan-back depth.

Timeframe: Choose between the current chart timeframe or a dedicated higher structure timeframe.

📖 How To Use

Drag the indicator onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. Choose whether it computes on the chart timeframe or a dedicated structure timeframe (Timeframe group). Enable the specific SMC layers you need (Display group). Tune the EQH/EQL sensitivity and Order Block settings to match your specific instrument and timeframe.

Note: The indicator runs as an overlay on the price chart and requires no special system access rights.

👥 Who Is This For?

Smart Money / ICT-minded traders who want to review market structure, liquidity levels, and order blocks using a single, consistent, and non-repainting tool — whether for manual analysis or automated EA/algorithmic trading.