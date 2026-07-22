SignalPilot Pro is a signal and trade-management indicator for MetaTrader 5. On every closed candle it looks for a trend flip and, when one appears, it draws a complete plan on your chart: an entry, a stop-loss, and three take-profit levels shown as shaded TP and SL zones. Signals confirm at candle close, so they do not repaint.





You stay in control of the management. Take partial profits at TP1/TP2/TP3 or let the trade run - and when the on-chart banner tells you the trade has reached a set percentage of its target, you can move your stop to break-even with confidence. A live journal starts from the moment you install it and tracks your executed trades, wins, profit and drawdown, so you watch your own numbers grow.





Extras: A/B/C signal-quality grading, a multi-timeframe entry radar, Telegram alerts (via the free companion EA), and optional 1-click execution with the free SignalPilot Executor.





Best used on XAU/USD (Gold) and major indices, on M5 to H1. Not financial advice - trading involves risk.





If you find it useful, please leave a comment and your rating. Your feedback tells me exactly what to improve, and every suggestion helps shape the next version. Questions and ideas are always welcome.