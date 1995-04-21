Gold Koala Arrows is a smart arrow-based trading indicator designed to help identify potential market turning points and momentum shifts. It plots clear buy and sell arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible trading opportunities without cluttering your workspace.

The indicator adapts to changing market conditions and includes built-in filtering to help reduce low-quality signals during difficult trading periods. Arrows are only generated on completed candles, helping to provide stable and reliable signals. Optional alerts can notify you whenever a new signal appears.

How to Use

✅ Buy Arrow (Aqua)

Appears below a completed candle.

Indicates potential bullish momentum and possible upward movement.

Traders may look for buying opportunities when a buy arrow appears.

✅ Sell Arrow (Yellow)

Appears above a completed candle.

Indicates potential bearish momentum and possible downward movement.

Traders may look for selling opportunities when a sell arrow appears.

Recommended Usage

Works well on major forex pairs, indices, commodities, and especially gold.

The lower the timeframe - The more noise to be expected

Can be used as a standalone signal tool or combined with support/resistance, trend analysis, or price action confirmation.

Higher timeframes generally provide stronger and more reliable signals.

Wait for the candle to close before acting on a signal.

Main Features

Clear non-cluttering buy and sell arrows.

Signals generated on closed candles.

Adaptive market condition filtering.

Optional sound and popup alerts.

Adjustable sensitivity settings.

Lightweight and fast performance.

Suitable for both manual trading and signal confirmation.

Tip: For best results, use Gold Koala Arrows as a confirmation tool within a complete trading strategy rather than relying on signals alone.