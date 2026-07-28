Beast Entry Signal

Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4

Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple.

The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical trades and helps eliminate the confusion caused by changing or disappearing signals.

Beast Entry Signal offers flexible signal display options, allowing traders to receive every valid trading signal or only signals that indicate a confirmed change in market direction. This makes it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and trend-following strategies.

All calculations are performed internally, so no additional indicators or external files are required. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and begin analyzing the market immediately.

The indicator is optimized for fast performance and works smoothly on MetaTrader 4. It provides clear visual signals without overcrowding the chart, making it easy to identify potential trading opportunities at a glance.

Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell arrow signals.

  • Non-repainting signals after candle close.

  • Trend Change mode for confirmed market reversals.

  • Every Signal mode for active trading.

  • Built-in momentum and trend confirmation.

  • No external indicators required.

  • Fast and lightweight performance.

  • Clean and easy-to-read chart display.

  • Suitable for beginners and professional traders.

  • Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

  • Works with Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency CFDs supported by your broker.

  • Supports multiple timeframes to match different trading styles.

  • Designed to help traders identify high-probability market entries with confidence.

Beast Entry Signal simplifies technical analysis by combining powerful market confirmation with clear visual signals, allowing traders to focus on making informed trading decisions with greater confidence and consistency.


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Mohamed yehia Osman
指标
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
指标
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
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Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
指标
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
指标
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
指标
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
指标
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
指标
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
Indicador MTXPRO
Matheus Silva De Castro
指标
PROMOÇÃO LIMITADA, NA COMPRA DE 1 INDICADOR VOCÊ LEVA CLUBINARIAS 6.0 , 5.1 e DonForex DE BRINDE!! ATÉ FINAL DO MÊS! -NA HORA DA COMPRA SELECIONAR COMBINAR COM O VENDEDOR OU BUSCAR PESSOALMENTE, A ENTREGA É DIGITAL EM POUCOS SEGUNDOS ==> VEJA O VIDEO PARA TIRAR AS SUAS DUVIDAS <== ==> VÍDEO OPERANDO NO YOUTUBE ROBÔ FEITO COM MUITO ESFORÇO E CARINHO E QUE ESTA TRAZENDO ÓTIMOS LUCROS APESAR DE EXISTIREM PESSOAS QUE APENAS VENDEM ROBÔS FAKES DE OPERAÇÕES , ACREDITO QUE SERIA MUITO BOM DA MI
Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
Bruce Webb
指标
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
指标
每日趋势黄牛 (DTS) 该指标是 RPTrade Pro Solutions 系统的一部分。 DTS 是使用价格行为、动态支撑和阻力的每日趋势指标。 它旨在供任何人使用，即使是绝对的交易初学者也可以使用它。 从不重新粉刷。 指示是从接近到接近给出的。 设计为单独使用，无需其他指标。 在一天开始时为您提供趋势和潜在的获利。 它是如何工作的 DTS 正在使用结合价格行为和动态支撑和阻力的突破策略。 分析夜间趋势和波动性以在第二天使用。 通过该分析确定突破限制（蓝色和深橙色线）以及止盈 由于历史数据，可以立即检查策略和设置的“成功”。 历史部分允许立即查看策略中是否存在任何“漏洞”，并最终选择另一个更适合的时间框架或符号。 实时从蜡烛收盘到蜡烛收盘，趋势指标等待信号条件有效，然后通过箭头显示（绿色表示买入，橙色表示卖出）。 红色点划线显示了止盈和最终止损的位置。 交易是一一指示的，永远不会同时进行两笔交易。 大多数交易（80%）在白天完成。 DTS 表示： 对于购物车上所有选定的符号： 在哪里打开您的交易。 获利和止损。 可以捕获的潜在点数。 DTS 作品 如果报价是隔夜提
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DMSL Pro Ultra
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information. Key Features Automatic Support & Resistance Detection Identifies strong supp
FREE
AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
FREE
RSI Trend Signals
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
RSI SIGNAL Indicator RSI SIGNAL is a technical trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities by combining RSI momentum analysis with price action and trend confirmation. Main Purpose The indicator analyzes the current market condition and produces clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Instead of relying on RSI alone, it can use multiple confirmations to reduce weak or misleading signals. Key Features BUY Signals — identifies b
FREE
LiquiditySweepHunter
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
CTR H4 Base Arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
CRT H4 ARROW Strategy CRT H4 ARROW High-Probability Continuation & Reversal Trading Strategy The CRT H4 ARROW Strategy is a professional price action trading method designed to identify high-probability institutional entries using Candle Range Theory (CRT) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. Rather than chasing the market, the strategy waits for price to reach a predefined CRT Entry Level , where institutional buying or selling pressure is likely to appear. This allows traders to enter with clearly
FREE
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
LiquiditySweepHunter MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
RangeDetector mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
A Range Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify when the market is not trending and is instead moving inside a sideways consolidation structure (range) . In professional trading systems, it is less about drawing boxes and more about classifying market state : trend vs range. To understand it properly, you need to see it as a market regime detector , not just a support/resistance tool. 1. What a “range” actually means (core concept) A market is consid
FREE
SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
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SmartMarketStructure Line mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
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Awesome SnR
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH Indicator Advanced Momentum & Zero-Cross Visualization Tool for MT4 The Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH indicator is a powerful upgraded version of the classic Awesome Oscillator designed for professional Forex traders who want cleaner momentum visualization, automatic chart marking, and better trade confirmation. Built by FXSignalSpot , this indicator transforms the standard AO into a more advanced trading assistant by adding: 4-color momentum histogram logic Aut
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SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
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FX Strength Pro Pullback
Michael Oko Oboh
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1. STRUCTURAL STRENGTH (0-9 Scale) The indicator analyzes each currency's position relative to its daily range across all 28 major pairs: Price position within the daily high/low range is converted to a 0-9 score using a statistical distribution model Base currency receives a score proportional to its strength Quote currency receives the inverse score (9 - base score) Final structural strength = average score across all pairs the currency participates in text STRONG currencies (score ≥ 6.0) → Po
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Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Currency Strength Meter Dashboard Indicator Overview The Currency Strength Meter Dashboard is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator developed by fxsignalspot.com . It provides traders with a comprehensive, real-time view of currency strength across 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) and 28 currency pairs. The indicator features an interactive on-chart dashboard with multiple display modes, customizable color-coded strength zones, trend/range meters, trade bia
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FNSignal Channel
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
FNCD (Fisher Normalized Cumulative Deviation) Indicator Overview The FNCD is a momentum oscillator that combines statistical normalization with the Fisher Transform to create a highly responsive yet smooth indicator. It measures how far price has deviated from its mean in terms of standard deviations, then applies the Fisher Transform to normalize the distribution. The result is a bounded oscillator with clear crossover signals, displayed as a two-color histogram against a signal line. How It Wo
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Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
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Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
CloudScalper Gold: 高频趋势突破专家 CloudScalper Gold 是一款专为黄金市场 (XAUUSD) 的高波动环境而设计的优质智能交易系统 (EA)。它将快速入场逻辑 color 与“安全至上”的防御套件相结合。 精准入场: 与长期留在市场中的“网格”或“马丁格尔”机器人不同，它使用挂单突破策略。 “云”防御: 具有多层退出系统。如果趋势转变，EA 会触发紧急平仓。 智能保本: 一旦交易获利，EA 会自动将止损移至入场价。 账户安全: 内置回撤限制。如果权益下降 10%，将暂停交易。 参数 描述 RiskInPercentage 每笔交易占账户余额的风险百分比（如 1.0%）。 MaxSpreadPips 允许的最大点差；防止在高成本峰值期间入场。
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
一句话理解 这是一个 二合一的智能指示器 ——把 RSI 和 MACD 两位“专家”的意见打包成一个简单的结论：出现箭头，就行动；没有箭头，就等待。 而且箭头 不会重绘 ，收盘后是什么样，永远就是什么样。 它解决了什么问题 很多交易者同时看 RSI（判断动量和超买超卖）和 MACD（判断趋势方向），但两者经常给出矛盾信号。 这个指示器的做法是： 只有两人同时同意 ，才发出信号。这就过滤掉了大量假信号和模糊时段。 你实际看到的东西 独立的指示器窗口（不遮住 K 线图） 清晰的 买入箭头 和 卖出箭头 放大版的 MACD 柱状图（更容易看清动量变化） RSI 和 MACD 的线依然在，但你的注意力只需放在箭头上 谁适合用 新手 ：不用学两个指标如何配合，跟着箭头做即可 老手 ：节省时间，快速过滤噪音，且不重绘的特性让回测结果可信 所有讨厌信号闪烁的人 为什么它不重绘 因为它的判断逻辑基于 完整收盘后的价格数据 。信号只有在满足条件的那一刻才会固定下来，之后不会因为后续 K 线的变化而修改之前的箭头。 这意味着你可以放心做回测，也能在实盘中信任你看到的每一个信号。 底层特点（不复杂地说） 它
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
LiquiditySweep AutoTargets
Michael Oko Oboh
指标
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
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