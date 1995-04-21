Zero Lag Trend Signal MT4
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
🔷 Zero Lag Trend Signals MT4
Zero Lag Trend Signals is a smart trend-following indicator that helps you identify market direction faster with minimal lag.
Using advanced ZLEMA (Zero Lag EMA) and dynamic volatility bands, it provides clear trend visualization and precise buy/sell signals.
✔ Features
• Fast trend detection (low lag)
• Clear bullish & bearish trend bands
• Accurate entry arrows
• Built-in multi-timeframe trend panel
• Non-repainting signals
• Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
📈 Benefits
• Enter trends earlier
• Reduce false signals
• Trade with confidence
• Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
Simple and ready to use