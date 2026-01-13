Hourglass EurUsd Miner Vr112

Hourglass EA: Systematic H1 Momentum Recovery (5000-500 Account)

Hourglass EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for the H1 timeframe. It combines price action momentum with a robust recovery sequence to navigate market cycles. The EA focuses on "body-to-momentum" ratios, ensuring it only enters when the market shows clear directional strength.

How the Strategy Works

The EA analyzes the previous H1 candle's body size. If the candle meets the minimum volatility threshold ( MinH1BodyPoints ), the EA enters a trade in the direction of the momentum:

  • Bullish Candle: Initiates a Buy position.

  • Bearish Candle: Initiates a Sell position.

The Stop Loss and Take Profit are dynamically calculated based on the previous candle's High and Low. As the trade progresses, the EA utilizes a "Safe-Trailing" mechanism, moving the Stop Loss to the extreme of each newly closed H1 bar to lock in profits and minimize exposure.

Smart Recovery Logic

Hourglass EA does not use a simple "Double-up" Martingale. Instead, it employs a sophisticated 10-step Risk Sequence.

  • On Win: The sequence resets to the base lot, protecting your capital.

  • On Loss: The EA advances to the next tier in the sequence to recover the previous loss with a calculated probability approach.

Key Features

  • Invalid Stop Protection: Built-in filters to handle dynamic Broker Stop Levels and Freeze Levels, preventing execution errors.

  • Automatic Filling Policy: Compatible with both Netting and Hedging accounts, automatically detecting the best execution mode.

  • Volatility Filter: Only trades when the H1 body size indicates genuine market participation.

  • Spread Guard: Prevents entries during high slippage or news events when spreads widen beyond your limit.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (Optimized for Major pairs).

  • Timeframe: H1 (Strictly).


