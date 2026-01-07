Stamina Trend Probability MT5

📈 STAMINA – Trend Probability Indicator

STAMINA Trend Probability is a professional indicator designed to display, in a clear and quantitative way, the directional probability of the market, clearly distinguishing between bullish and bearish pressure.

It does not generate random signals: it shows who is in control of the market and with what strength.


🎯 Purpose

STAMINA Trend Probability is designed to:

  • Evaluate bullish or bearish dominance
  • Measure trend strength in probabilistic terms
  • Filter counter-trend trades
  • Support more disciplined trading decisions

It is ideal as a primary directional filter or confirmation tool.


🎨 Clean & intuitive visualization

  • Probability histogram centered on zero
    • 🟢 Green → bullish pressure / LONG probability
    • 🔴 Red → bearish pressure / SHORT probability
  • Bar size represents intensity of directional probability
  • Instant readability: the stronger the bar, the stronger the directional bias

No unnecessary colors, no ambiguity:
green or red, long or short.


📊 Operational reading

  • Persistent green zones → structurally bullish market
  • Persistent red zones → structurally bearish market
  • Rapid alternation → ranging / indecisive market
  • Bar compression → possible regime change


🧠 Who it’s for

 Discretionary traders
 Scalpers and intraday traders
 Swing traders
 Automated systems (as a directional bias filter)


💎 Why STAMINA Trend Probability

  • Probability-based approach, not emotional
  • Reduces market noise
  • Improves timing and trade selection
  • Extremely readable even under high-pressure trading conditions


️ Disclaimer

STAMINA Trend Probability is not an automatic signal generator.
It is a professional market-reading tool, designed for traders who want to operate only when conditions are favorable.


Stamina Trend Probability
Michele Todesco
Michele Todesco
