Stamina Trend Probability MT5
- 지표
- Michele Todesco
- 버전: 1.1
- 활성화: 5
📈 STAMINA – Trend Probability Indicator
STAMINA Trend Probability is a professional indicator designed to display, in a clear and quantitative way, the directional probability of the market, clearly distinguishing between bullish and bearish pressure.
It does not generate random signals: it shows who is in control of the market and with what strength.
🎯 Purpose
STAMINA Trend Probability is designed to:
- Evaluate bullish or bearish dominance
- Measure trend strength in probabilistic terms
- Filter counter-trend trades
- Support more disciplined trading decisions
It is ideal as a primary directional filter or confirmation tool.
🎨 Clean & intuitive visualization
- Probability histogram centered on zero
- 🟢 Green → bullish pressure / LONG probability
- 🔴 Red → bearish pressure / SHORT probability
- Bar size represents intensity of directional probability
- Instant readability: the stronger the bar, the stronger the directional bias
No unnecessary colors, no ambiguity:
green or red, long or short.
📊 Operational reading
- Persistent green zones → structurally bullish market
- Persistent red zones → structurally bearish market
- Rapid alternation → ranging / indecisive market
- Bar compression → possible regime change
🧠 Who it’s for
✔ Discretionary traders
✔ Scalpers and intraday traders
✔ Swing traders
✔ Automated systems (as a directional bias filter)
💎 Why STAMINA Trend Probability
- Probability-based approach, not emotional
- Reduces market noise
- Improves timing and trade selection
- Extremely readable even under high-pressure trading conditions
⚠️ Disclaimer
STAMINA Trend Probability is not an automatic signal generator.
It is a professional market-reading tool, designed for traders who want to operate only when conditions are favorable.