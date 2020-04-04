Deadly Weapon Ind

Deadly Weapon is a professional-grade indicator that transforms your manually drawn rectangle zones into an intelligent trading system. It tracks how price enters, tests, and exits Support/Resistance zones - then generates high-probability signals based on the outcome.





How It Works:

Simply draw rectangles on your chart to mark key S/R zones. The indicator automatically:





- Detects when price enters a zone (and from which direction)

- Identifies if the zone is being tested as Support or Resistance

- Generates BUY signals on support bounces and resistance breakouts

- Generates SELL signals on resistance bounces and support breakouts









Key Features:





- ATR-Based Confirmation - Uses Average True Range to filter out noise and confirm valid breakouts

- Breakout Distance Filter - Configurable minimum/maximum pip distance to avoid false breakouts

- Candlestick Pattern Detection - Optional Doji, Pin Bar, and Engulfing pattern alerts at key levels NOTE (works perfectly well even when disabled)

- Multi-Alert System - Popup, sound, and mobile push notifications





Signal Types:





| Signal | Condition | Direction

| Support Bounce | Price enters zone from above, exits upward | BUY

| Support Breakout | Price enters zone from above, exits downward | SELL

| Resistance Bounce | Price enters zone from below, exits downward | SELL

| Resistance Breakout | Price enters zone from below, exits upward | BUY









Input Parameters:





- ATR Period & Multiplier for breakout confirmation

- Minimum/Maximum breakout distance (pips)

- EMA Period for trend context

- Toggle alerts independently (Touch, Bounce, Breakout, Patterns)

- Candlestick pattern sensitivity settings









Best Used On:





- All timeframes (smaller timeframes (M5, M15) best for early signals)

- Major forex pairs, gold, indices and crypto





Requirements:





- MetaTrader 5

- Draw rectangles on chart to define your S/R zones