Deadly Weapon Ind
- Indicadores
- Paballo Justice Tsoako
- Versão: 2.1
- Atualizado: 7 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 5
Deadly Weapon is a professional-grade indicator that transforms your manually drawn rectangle zones into an intelligent trading system. It tracks how price enters, tests, and exits Support/Resistance zones - then generates high-probability signals based on the outcome.
How It Works:
Simply draw rectangles on your chart to mark key S/R zones. The indicator automatically:
- Detects when price enters a zone (and from which direction)
- Identifies if the zone is being tested as Support or Resistance
- Generates BUY signals on support bounces and resistance breakouts
- Generates SELL signals on resistance bounces and support breakouts
Key Features:
- ATR-Based Confirmation - Uses Average True Range to filter out noise and confirm valid breakouts
- Breakout Distance Filter - Configurable minimum/maximum pip distance to avoid false breakouts
- Candlestick Pattern Detection - Optional Doji, Pin Bar, and Engulfing pattern alerts at key levels NOTE (works perfectly well even when disabled)
- Multi-Alert System - Popup, sound, and mobile push notifications
Signal Types:
| Signal | Condition | Direction
| Support Bounce | Price enters zone from above, exits upward | BUY
| Support Breakout | Price enters zone from above, exits downward | SELL
| Resistance Bounce | Price enters zone from below, exits downward | SELL
| Resistance Breakout | Price enters zone from below, exits upward | BUY
Input Parameters:
- ATR Period & Multiplier for breakout confirmation
- Minimum/Maximum breakout distance (pips)
- EMA Period for trend context
- Toggle alerts independently (Touch, Bounce, Breakout, Patterns)
- Candlestick pattern sensitivity settings
Best Used On:
- All timeframes (smaller timeframes (M5, M15) best for early signals)
- Major forex pairs, gold, indices and crypto
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 5
- Draw rectangles on chart to define your S/R zones