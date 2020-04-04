Deadly Weapon Ind

Deadly Weapon is a professional-grade indicator that transforms your manually drawn rectangle zones into an intelligent trading system. It tracks how price enters, tests, and exits Support/Resistance zones - then generates high-probability signals based on the outcome.

How It Works:
Simply draw rectangles on your chart to mark key S/R zones. The indicator automatically:

- Detects when price enters a zone (and from which direction)
- Identifies if the zone is being tested as Support or Resistance
- Generates BUY signals on support bounces and resistance breakouts
- Generates SELL signals on resistance bounces and support breakouts


Key Features:

- ATR-Based Confirmation - Uses Average True Range to filter out noise and confirm valid breakouts
- Breakout Distance Filter - Configurable minimum/maximum pip distance to avoid false breakouts
- Candlestick Pattern Detection - Optional Doji, Pin Bar, and Engulfing pattern alerts at key levels NOTE (works perfectly well even when disabled)
- Multi-Alert System - Popup, sound, and mobile push notifications

Signal Types:

| Signal | Condition | Direction
| Support Bounce | Price enters zone from above, exits upward | BUY
| Support Breakout | Price enters zone from above, exits downward | SELL
| Resistance Bounce | Price enters zone from below, exits downward | SELL
| Resistance Breakout | Price enters zone from below, exits upward | BUY


Input Parameters:

- ATR Period & Multiplier for breakout confirmation
- Minimum/Maximum breakout distance (pips)
- EMA Period for trend context
- Toggle alerts independently (Touch, Bounce, Breakout, Patterns)
- Candlestick pattern sensitivity settings 


Best Used On:

- All timeframes (smaller timeframes (M5, M15) best for early signals)
- Major forex pairs, gold, indices and crypto

Requirements:

- MetaTrader 5
- Draw rectangles on chart to define your S/R zones
