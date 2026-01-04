🏆 XAU Glorious Breakout

Professional Momentum Execution System for Gold Traders

XAUUSD Glorious Breakout is a premium, high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for the Gold market. Unlike generic bots, this EA focuses on the "Momentum Expansion" phase that occurs at the opening of new candles. By utilizing advanced price-action logic and institutional-grade safety filters, it captures rapid price moves while maintaining strict capital protection.

🛡️ Advanced Technical Features

Anti-Double Entry Logic: Unlike standard breakout bots that "grid" the market, this EA ensures only one active trade cycle per signal. It prevents over-exposure by skipping new setups if a position is already running.

One-Cancels-Other (OCO) Engine: Once a price break triggers an order, the opposite pending order is instantly purged to eliminate the risk of "whipsaw" or dual-loss scenarios.

Real-Time Interactive Dashboard: * Live Analytics: Track Spread, Floating Profit, and Daily Performance directly on the chart. Manual Intervention: Includes dedicated "Instant Buy", "Instant Sell", and "Emergency Close All" buttons for professional traders who want manual control.

EMA Trend Sentinel: An optional trend filter that aligns your breakout entries with the dominant market direction, significantly increasing the win rate in trending environments.

Dynamic Trailing Protection: Automatically secures profits by trailing the Stop Loss behind strong price moves, ensuring you never let a winner turn into a loser.

📊 Optimized Strategy & Timeframes

To achieve the best results with XAUUSD Glorious Breakout, we strictly recommend the following configurations:

M5 (5-Minute) - Recommended: The most aggressive and high-performing timeframe. Ideal for capturing the rapid "volatility bursts" inherent in Gold.

H1 (1-Hour) - Conservative: Best for traders seeking more stable, long-term trend breakouts with reduced noise.

⚙️ Quick Setup Guide

Broker Type: Any.

Account Balance: Starting from $1000 (recommended 0.01 lot per $1000).

Spread Filter: The EA includes a built-in protection that prevents trading during high-spread events (e.g., News or Market Rollover).

⚠️ DISCLAIMER & RISK WARNING

Please read before purchasing:

Market Risk: Trading XAUUSD (Gold) involves significant risk. This EA is a tool to assist trading, not a guarantee of wealth.

Past Performance: Backtest results (even with 99.9% modeling quality) do not guarantee future performance in a live market.

Execution: Results may vary between brokers due to differences in spread, slippage, and execution speed.

Responsibility: The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software. Always test on a Demo Account for at least 15 days before going live.

📘 Important Input Note

The default settings are designed for 3-Digit Gold brokers (e.g., 2050.123). If your broker uses 2-Digit pricing (e.g., 2050.12), please divide your InpDistance , InpStopLoss , and InpTakeProfit by 10.

Empower your Gold trading with the professional edge. Get XAU Glorious Breakout today.