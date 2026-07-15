Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading

Golden Weapon EA for MT4

Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features.

The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer systematic trading and wish to automate their trading process while maintaining control over risk settings.

Trading Approach

Golden Weapon EA uses multiple layers of market analysis before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it evaluates several technical conditions to identify trading opportunities.

The trading process includes:

Trend evaluation

Momentum analysis

Price action confirmation

Market condition filtering

Spread verification

Trading session filtering

These filters are designed to reduce unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions while allowing the EA to operate according to its programmed strategy.

Main Features

Fully Automated Trading

Golden Weapon EA automatically monitors the market, opens positions, manages active trades and closes them according to its internal trading logic and the user-defined settings.

The EA is intended to operate continuously when MetaTrader 4 remains connected to the trading server.

Configurable Money Management

The EA provides flexible money management options suitable for different account sizes and trading preferences.

Available options include:

Fixed lot size

Automatic lot sizing

Risk percentage per trade

Adjustable trading volume

Trade Management

Each position can be managed automatically using configurable parameters.

Available functions include:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Break-even

Maximum simultaneous trades

Risk Management

Golden Weapon EA provides several built-in controls to help traders manage account exposure.

Available protection features include:

Maximum drawdown limit

Daily loss limit

Equity protection

Spread filter

Slippage control

Trading session control

All parameters can be adjusted by the user.

Supported Instruments

Golden Weapon EA can be used on:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major Forex currency pairs

Minor Forex currency pairs

Cross currency pairs

Recommended Timeframes

Recommended chart periods:

M5

M15

Users may perform their own testing on other supported timeframes if desired.

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker Compatibility

Golden Weapon EA is compatible with brokers offering:

Market Execution

ECN Accounts

Standard Accounts

Low Spread Trading Conditions

Adjustable Parameters

The EA includes user-configurable settings such as:

Risk Settings

Lot Size

Automatic Lot

Risk Percentage

Maximum Drawdown

Trade Settings

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Maximum Open Trades

Trading Filters

Trading Hours

Maximum Spread

Slippage

Magic Number

These settings allow the EA to be configured according to individual trading preferences and risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, the following conditions are recommended:

Reliable internet connection

VPS for uninterrupted operation

Low-spread trading account

Updated MetaTrader 4 platform

Advantages

Golden Weapon EA is designed with the following objectives:

Automated trade execution

Configurable risk management

Flexible money management

Automatic trade management

User-adjustable settings

No external DLL requirements

Compatibility with different account sizes

Straightforward installation and configuration

Installation

Copy the EA file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 4. Restart MetaTrader 4. Open a supported chart. Attach Golden Weapon EA to the chart. Enable Auto Trading. Configure the desired input parameters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which platform is supported?

Golden Weapon EA is developed for MetaTrader 4.

Which symbol is recommended?

The EA is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can also be used on supported Forex currency pairs.

Can I use my own lot size?

Yes. The EA allows either fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation according to your selected settings.

Can I modify the risk settings?

Yes. All major risk management parameters are configurable.

Does the EA require additional libraries?

No. Golden Weapon EA does not require external DLL files.

Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:

Test the EA in the Strategy Tester.

Perform forward testing on a demo account.

Select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

Monitor performance regularly after changing parameters.

Important Information

Market conditions vary over time, and trading results depend on many factors including broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, execution quality, volatility and user-selected settings. Users should evaluate the EA under their own trading conditions before using it in a live environment.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Golden Weapon EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades according to its programmed logic and user-defined settings. Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, managing risk and determining whether the product is suitable for their trading objectives.