Golden Weapon EA

  • 专家
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 产品 1 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5
Golden Weapon EA for MT4

Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading

Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features.

The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer systematic trading and wish to automate their trading process while maintaining control over risk settings.

Trading Approach

Golden Weapon EA uses multiple layers of market analysis before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it evaluates several technical conditions to identify trading opportunities.

The trading process includes:

  • Trend evaluation

  • Momentum analysis

  • Price action confirmation

  • Market condition filtering

  • Spread verification

  • Trading session filtering

These filters are designed to reduce unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions while allowing the EA to operate according to its programmed strategy.

Main Features

Fully Automated Trading

Golden Weapon EA automatically monitors the market, opens positions, manages active trades and closes them according to its internal trading logic and the user-defined settings.

The EA is intended to operate continuously when MetaTrader 4 remains connected to the trading server.

Configurable Money Management

The EA provides flexible money management options suitable for different account sizes and trading preferences.

Available options include:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Risk percentage per trade

  • Adjustable trading volume

Trade Management

Each position can be managed automatically using configurable parameters.

Available functions include:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-even

  • Maximum simultaneous trades

Risk Management

Golden Weapon EA provides several built-in controls to help traders manage account exposure.

Available protection features include:

  • Maximum drawdown limit

  • Daily loss limit

  • Equity protection

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage control

  • Trading session control

All parameters can be adjusted by the user.

Supported Instruments

Golden Weapon EA can be used on:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex currency pairs

  • Minor Forex currency pairs

  • Cross currency pairs

Recommended Timeframes

Recommended chart periods:

  • M5

  • M15

Users may perform their own testing on other supported timeframes if desired.

Platform

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker Compatibility

Golden Weapon EA is compatible with brokers offering:

  • Market Execution

  • ECN Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Low Spread Trading Conditions

Adjustable Parameters

The EA includes user-configurable settings such as:

Risk Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Automatic Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Maximum Drawdown

Trade Settings

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Open Trades

Trading Filters

  • Trading Hours

  • Maximum Spread

  • Slippage

  • Magic Number

These settings allow the EA to be configured according to individual trading preferences and risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, the following conditions are recommended:

  • Reliable internet connection

  • VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Low-spread trading account

  • Updated MetaTrader 4 platform

Advantages

Golden Weapon EA is designed with the following objectives:

  • Automated trade execution

  • Configurable risk management

  • Flexible money management

  • Automatic trade management

  • User-adjustable settings

  • No external DLL requirements

  • Compatibility with different account sizes

  • Straightforward installation and configuration

Installation

  1. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 4.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 4.

  3. Open a supported chart.

  4. Attach Golden Weapon EA to the chart.

  5. Enable Auto Trading.

  6. Configure the desired input parameters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which platform is supported?

Golden Weapon EA is developed for MetaTrader 4.

Which symbol is recommended?

The EA is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can also be used on supported Forex currency pairs.

Can I use my own lot size?

Yes. The EA allows either fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation according to your selected settings.

Can I modify the risk settings?

Yes. All major risk management parameters are configurable.

Does the EA require additional libraries?

No. Golden Weapon EA does not require external DLL files.

Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:

  • Test the EA in the Strategy Tester.

  • Perform forward testing on a demo account.

  • Select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

  • Monitor performance regularly after changing parameters.

Important Information

Market conditions vary over time, and trading results depend on many factors including broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, execution quality, volatility and user-selected settings. Users should evaluate the EA under their own trading conditions before using it in a live environment.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Golden Weapon EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades according to its programmed logic and user-defined settings. Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, managing risk and determining whether the product is suitable for their trading objectives.


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Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
专家
基于 供需 原则的 全自动 EA 。第一个 提供 完全自动化的 供需 EA。现在 交易 变得轻松，通过用户友好的图形交易面板完全控制您的交易策略。 您将获得超高品质 算法交易软件涵盖所有交易风格：手动、半自动和全自动。通过各种设置和自定义选项，每个交易者都可以创建适合自己需求和个人交易风格的策略。它提供了无限的可能性，这就是这款独特专家顾问的魔力。 供应需求 EA ProBot 手册 || 如何使用交易面板 || 自动方向 购买后请给我发一条消息，让我将 “方向面板” 指示器发送给您。其价格为 （199 美元） ，但购买后您将完全 免费 获得它。 “供应和需求 EA ProBot” 中的交易模式 · 手动交易： 您可以通过点击供应和需求区域旁边的区域标签来手动进行标记/限价交易。为此，您需要从输入参数启用手动交易，并禁用交易面板上的买入和卖出按钮。 · 半自动交易： 当价格触及某个区域时，EA 可以自动进行交易。它根据您在交易面板上选择的偏好进行交易。为了在价格触及需求区域时进行交易，需要激活“买入”按钮；为了在价格触及供应区域时进行交易，需要激活“卖出”按钮。这允许您自定义
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
专家
AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 —— 为精准执行而打造的智能交易机器人 AI Sniper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 打造的智能自适应交易机器人，面向希望获得更高质量自动化交易体验的交易者。 它并不是普通的 Forex 机器人，而是一套围绕精确判断、结构化分析与高效执行而构建的专业级 Expert Advisor。 AI Sniper for MT4 通过高级算法逻辑、实时市场分析与精细化执行机制，帮助交易者在复杂市场中识别更优质的 BUY 与 SELL 机会。 AI Sniper 采用复杂而高效的算法架构与先进的交易方法，将原本杂乱无序的市场波动转化为更有逻辑、更有结构的交易决策。 系统会持续评估价格行为、市场状态与技术条件，以识别更有利的入场区域、交易管理时机以及市场反应节点。 基于超过 15 年的 Forex 与交易市场实践经验，这款 Expert Advisor 将智能交易逻辑、策略过滤、优化执行与面向交易者的专业设计整合在同一套 MT4 解决方案中。 AI Sniper 的每个核心模块都经过精心设计与严格测试。机器人会在每一次价格变化中执行大
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
专家
️ 已 拥有   Boring Pips EA ？ 您可享受   额外 30% 折扣 ！ 联系我们了解更多： 如何申 请返现（ rebate ） 特朗普的第二个任期 重新点燃了一波激进的贸易政策浪潮，首先是恢复了扰乱全球市场的大规模关税。 中东局势紧张升级 ，最近是 以色列与伊朗之间的对峙 ，这可能成为油价上涨的潜在诱因。 俄乌战争 仍在持续，毫无解决迹象，进一步加剧了地缘政治的不稳定。 经济民族主义 正在抬头，而全球合作正逐渐瓦解。 供应链依然脆弱 ， 主要经济体的通胀压力 持续上升。 金融市场 比以往任何时候都更容易受冲击且难以预测。您真的为这种全新的市场环境制定好交易策略了吗？ 在当前动荡的市场中，仅依靠传统策略已远远不够。 您需要的是一个 不依赖单一货币对的大波动 、能在多个机会中稳定获利的系统。 还需要 更智能的风险保护机制 ，在初步判断出错时及时止损。 最重要的是，您需要一个能 完全根据您的交易风格和风险偏好自由定制 的系统。 Dynamic Pips EA 正是为帮助交易者在 波动性高且不确定的市场 中生存和获利而设计，它提供了一个完整的三大支柱
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
专家
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
专家
TopBottomEA的优势： 首款支持小本金工作的EA，实盘4年多了；本EA基于波动率自适应机制，一次只下一单，每单带止损，平均每天4单左右，持单时长12小时左右， 使用Dukascopy真实历史数据，以20美元极限本金挑战回测跑完了10年以上。 每间隔三天涨价$100元,涨价过程:  998--> 1098--> 1198 ...... 涨到目标价 $ 4999为止，购买后，EA工作期间，可以和我们的真实观摩账户交易记录比较。 如遇到安装和EA回测问题，请联系我们 ；购买8天后，即可免费领取   Band trend indicator 指标 。 加入公众群组： 点击这里 挑战最小资金 真实账户： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1575208   质量【可靠性】5格，在新冠病毒期间，EA交易中断了一年，服务器因故过期。 支持货币：GBPCAD ，EURSGD  ，其它品种以后再陆续增加，大家目的是为了赚钱，只选最优，货币不在多在精，让收益更稳定。 支持周期：M1图表 平台推荐：icmarkets平台原始点差账户，fpmarkets 平台原始点差账
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
专家
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
专家
TikiPip EA – 稳定的盈利 + 风险可控 我开发 TikiPip EA 是为了那些重视稳定性和风险控制的交易者。它不承诺奇迹式收益，而是提供稳定的月度回报，同时保护你的本金不被过度暴露于风险之中。 这是一个全天候运行（24/5）的智能系统，基于波动性变化自动适应市场环境，确保在任何行情下都能稳健运行。 访问 TikiPip EA 的频道： TIKIPIP EA - 官方频道 查看 MyFxBook 成绩： TIKIPIP EA - 交易结果 价格说明 每售出 10 份，价格上涨 $100。 最终价格：$1899 3 个月租用：$499 如果你是进阶交易者，我建议你用可视化测试器运行 EA，观察在大波动的K线期间（如新闻发布）交易如何应对亏损情况。 尽管设置了固定的开仓间距，EA 会智能判断是否暂停下一笔交易，直到找到更合适的入场点——这为你的交易逻辑和资本提供了额外保护。 优化为稳定的长期结果 TikiPip EA 专为 EURUSD 的 H1 时间框架优化。它精准捕捉市场节奏，避免频繁交易。 推荐资金量为 $200 至 $5000，也可以扩展到更大
作者的更多信息
Pro Binary Signal
Gunapu Sankara Rao
4 (1)
指标
PRODUCT NAME: Smart move Pro Signal (Note: "Pro Signal" is a common phrase and may already be taken in the Market's name search. Check availability before submitting, and consider a more distinctive variant such as "ProSignal Arrow" or a standalone brand word, per MQL5's own naming guidance — unique names rank and convert better than generic ones like "MA Crossover" or "Signal Pro".) SHORT DESCRIPTION (product card, shown in search results) Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator with a built-in
SSB Golden smile EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
专家
SSB Gold – Price Action Scalper (XAUUSD) Precision Gold scalping powered by a clean Price action scalper.  Built-in risk controls, and a live performance dashboard. Overview SSB Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping. It uses a fast EMA crossover to detect directional shifts and trades in the direction of the trend until the next crossover — combined with tight trade management to protect capital and lock in profit. Key Features EMA Crossover Logic –
SSB Indicator
Gunapu Sankara Rao
指标
Product Type: Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 4 Category: Trend / Signal Indicator SSB Indicator — Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Signal Indicator with Live Stats Panel SSB Indicator is a signal-based tool that plots clear, non-repainting Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a live on-chart statistics panel so you can track performance in real time. Key Features: Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow signals Automatic Win/Loss tracking with a live statistics panel Win rate displayed with simple
Smart Moves Gold EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
专家
Smart Moves Gold EA Smart Moves Gold EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 . The EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis, market structure, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent trade management. The system focuses on disciplined execution rather than aggressive trading. Every position is opened only after multiple market conditions are satisfied, helping re
Smart Moves Binary Indicator
Gunapu Sankara Rao
指标
Smart Moves Binary Indicator for MT4 Overview Smart Moves Binary Indicator is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed to help traders identify potential BUY and SELL opportunities after candle confirmation. Signals are generated only after the current candle has closed, ensuring that confirmed arrows remain fixed on historical bars without recalculation. The indicator is suitable for any Forex currency pair and supports multiple timeframes, making it adaptable to differen
Binary Keller
Gunapu Sankara Rao
指标
BINARY KILLERS – Professional Binary Options AI Analysis Indicator Overview BINARY KILLERS is a professional AI-powered Binary Options analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using advanced market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, and intelligent signal processing. Unlike ordinary indicators that generate excessive false signals, Binary Killers focuses on providing clear, reliable, and non-
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Sukhpreet Singh Bedi
248
Sukhpreet Singh Bedi 2026.07.28 08:01 
 

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Gunapu Sankara Rao
590
来自开发人员的回复 Gunapu Sankara Rao 2026.07.28 08:09
Dear Customer, Thank you very much for your detailed and thoughtful review of **Golden Weapon EA**. I'm delighted to hear that you've had a positive experience on both your demo and live accounts. It's especially encouraging to know that you appreciate the EA's execution quality, stability, trade management, and the flexibility of its risk settings. Your feedback confirms that the effort invested in developing and testing the EA is making a real difference for traders. I also appreciate your recognition of the customer support provided. My goal is to continue improving the EA by adding new features, optimizing performance, and ensuring it remains reliable under changing market conditions. As you mentioned, proper risk management and adapting settings to market conditions are essential for achieving consistent long-term results. I encourage all users to continue forward testing and selecting risk levels that match their trading objectives. Thank you again for your trust, recommendation, and kind words. Your support motivates me to keep enhancing **Golden Weapon EA** with future updates and improvements. Wishing you continued success and profitable trading!
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