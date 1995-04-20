Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard

The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly).

Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula, the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts.

Metatrader 5 Version :  View Here

Early Bird Holiday Offer : Get access for just $65 - the next price increase will be $95.

This limited-time offer is available only during the Christmas and New Year holidays.


1. Key Features
  • Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Scans up to 25 symbols from your Market Watch or a custom list.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Displays trend bias for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN.
  • Proprietary Logic: Uses a specialized internal algorithm to determine trend direction.
  • Interactive UI: Click on any symbol name to instantly switch the current chart to that symbol.
  • Customizable Design: Includes Dark and Light themes, plus three size options (Small, Standard, Large) to fit any screen resolution.
  • Smart Alerts: Receive popup or mobile push notifications when a specific timeframe changes trend.
  • Indicator Compatibility: Works Seamlessly with Default MetaTrader Indicators

2. Visual Interface & Signals
The dashboard is displayed as a grid on your chart. Here is how to read it:
  • Green Cell with Up Arrow: Represents a Bullish (Buy) trend.
  • Red Cell with Down Arrow: Represents a Bearish (Sell) trend.
  • Dash (-): Represents a Neutral/No Signal state (market is ranging or conditions are not met).

Dashboard Controls
  • Minimize Button (+ / _) - Located on the top-right of the dashboard. Click this to collapse the panel and save chart space.
  • Close Button (X) - Click this to remove the indicator from the chart.
  • Symbol Click - Clicking any symbol name (e.g., "EURUSD") in the left column will update your current chart to that symbol.

3. Settings & Input Parameters

When you attach the indicator to a chart, you can configure the following settings:

Dashboard Settings
  • Dashboard Size: Select between Small, Standard, or Large. This adjusts the text and button sizes to fit your screen resolution (e.g., use Large for 4K screens, Small for laptops).
  • X Position / Y Position: Adjust the distance (in pixels) from the selected corner to position the dashboard exactly where you want it.
  • Corner: Select which corner of the chart the dashboard should anchor to (Top-Left, Top-Right, etc.).
  • Theme Selection: Choose between Dark Theme (best for dark backgrounds) or Light Theme (best for white backgrounds).

Color Setup

In addition to the general Dark and Light themes, you have full control over the specific colors used for trend signals. This allows you to match the dashboard to your personal chart templates or visual preferences.
  • Bull Signal (Bg): Select the background color for cells showing a Bullish trend (Default: Green).
  • Bear Signal (Bg): Select the background color for cells showing a Bearish trend (Default: Red).
  • Bull Arrow / Bear Arrow: Customizes the color of the directional arrows inside the signal cells (Default: White).

Symbol Source

+ Symbol Source:
    - Market Watch: Automatically pulls the first 25 symbols from your MT4/MT5 Market Watch window.
    - Manual: Uses the list of symbols you type in the input below.
+ Manual Symbols: If "Manual" is selected above, type your desired symbols here, separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,GOLD,US30).

Alert Settings
  • Enable Alerts: Set to true to receive popup alerts in MetaTrader.
  • Enable Push Notifications: Set to true to receive alerts on your mobile MetaTrader app.
  • Alert Timeframe: Select the specific timeframe you want to monitor for alerts (e.g., H1). You will only receive alerts for trends detected on this specific timeframe.
  • Alert Signal Type: Choose to receive alerts for Bullish only, Bearish only, or Both.
  • Alert Gap: To prevent spam, choose how often the alert resets (e.g., 60 Minutes). Once an alert triggers for a symbol, it will not trigger again for that symbol until this time has passed.

4. Usage Limitations

To ensure optimal performance and prevent platform slowdowns, the indicator includes the following built-in safeguards:
  • Maximum Instances: You can run the dashboard on a maximum of 2 charts simultaneously.
  • One Per Chart: You cannot attach more than one dashboard to the same chart window.
  • Symbol Limit: The dashboard displays a maximum of 25 symbols.

5. Troubleshooting
  • Limit Reached Alert: If you see this message, you have tried to add the dashboard to a 3rd chart. Please remove it from an existing chart before adding it to a new one.
  • Blank Logo: If the header logo is missing, ensure the required .bmp image files are placed correctly in your MQL4/Images or MQL5/Images folder.
  • Symbols Not Loading: If using "Market Watch" mode, ensure your Market Watch window is populated. If using "Manual" mode, ensure the symbol names match your broker's naming convention exactly (e.g., EURUSD.pro vs EURUSD).
6. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the best way to interpret the signals for trading?

A: While the dashboard shows individual timeframes, the strongest setups usually occur when there is "Timeframe Alignment." For example, if you are an intraday trader, look for symbols where the M15, H1, and H4 columns all show the same color (e.g., all Green Up Arrows). This indicates that the short-term momentum is in agreement with the longer-term trend.

Q: Why are some symbol rows blank or showing the wrong pairs?

A: This usually happens if the Symbol Source is set to Manual but the names don't match your broker's requirements exactly. For example, if your broker uses suffixes like EURUSD.pro or GBPUSDm, you must type the full name in the Manual Symbols input field. If you are using Market Watch mode, ensure your Market Watch window in MetaTrader is open and has symbols added to it.

Q: Can I adjust the sensitivity of the trend signals?

A: No. The dashboard uses a pre-calibrated "Special Trend Formula" designed to filter out market noise and false signals automatically. There are no external inputs for the trend logic because it is optimized to work across various pairs and market conditions without requiring manual tweaking

7. Important: Backtesting & Strategy Tester Behavior

Please note that when running the Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), the indicator behaves differently than it does on a live chart. This is due to technical limitations within the MetaTrader platform regarding multi-currency and multi-timeframe data access during backtests.

In Backtesting Mode, the dashboard operates as follows:
  1. Single Symbol Display: The dashboard will ignore your "Market Watch" or "Manual" symbol lists. It will display only the specific symbol currently being tested (e.g., if you are backtesting EURUSD, only EURUSD will appear on the dashboard).
  2. Single Timeframe Signal: The dashboard will only calculate and display signals for the specific timeframe selected in your Strategy Tester settings.
    Example: If you run a backtest on the H1 timeframe, signals will only appear in the H1 column. All other timeframe columns (M1, M5, H4, etc.) will display a dash () because the Strategy Tester cannot accurately generate data for other timeframes in real-time.
  3. Visual Confirmation: A red text label reading "BACKTESTING MODE" will appear above the dashboard to indicate that restricted functionality is active.

Note: This limitation applies only to the Strategy Tester. Once applied to a live or demo chart, the dashboard will automatically unlock and function normally, monitoring all 25 symbols and all timeframes simultaneously.

 8. Support & Updates:

  • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
  • Follow our new channel for updates and market insights.
  • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
Risk Disclosure: Trading financial markets involves risk. This tool provides market analysis based on historical data and does not guarantee future performance.

Related Keywords: trend analysis, trend indicator, trend dashboard

作者的更多信息
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
指标
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
指标
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
指标
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
IQ FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
指标
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
5 (1)
指标
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
指标
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version R
IQ Chart Cleaner
INTRAQUOTES
实用工具
IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
IQ Trade Status
INTRAQUOTES
指标
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
INTRAQUOTES
实用工具
Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
IQ Trade Status MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 4 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
