Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals

Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel

Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel. 

It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader or a trend follower, this dashboard has you covered with its unique dual-strategy system.

Key Features

  • Dual Strategy System: The indicator's primary engine identifies powerful Harmonic Patterns. If no pattern is active, it seamlessly switches to a robust EMA/ATR Trend-Following Model, so you always have a clear, actionable signal.

  • Comprehensive Dashboard: Instantly see the Live Price, current Trading Session, Signal (BUY/SELL), historical Win Rate %, and precise levels for Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target for every pair.

  • Multi-Symbol Scanning: Automatically monitors 7 major pairs and 21 minor pairs. Simply load it on one chart to watch the entire market.

  • User-Friendly Visuals: Signals are color-coded (Lime for Buy, Red for Sell, Yellow for Neutral) for quick and effortless analysis.

  • Fully Customizable: Easily adjust all key parameters, including the ZigZag settings for harmonics, the EMA and ATR periods for the trend model, panel colors, and more.

  • Non-Repainting Logic: Signals are calculated based on confirmed price action, giving you reliable information to base your trading decisions on.

How The Strategies Work

  1. Harmonic Pattern Engine (Primary): The indicator's core logic uses a sophisticated ZigZag algorithm to detect the crucial X, A, B, and C points. It then calculates the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for high-probability Gartley patterns, providing you with precise entry, stop, and target levels based on classic Fibonacci ratios.

  2. Fallback Trend Model (Secondary): What if no harmonic pattern is present on a pair? You're still covered. The indicator automatically analyzes the trend using a 50-period EMA and market volatility using a 14-period ATR.

    • If the price is above the EMA, it generates a BUY signal.

    • If the price is below the EMA, it generates a SELL signal.

    • The Stop Loss and Target are intelligently calculated using ATR multipliers, adapting automatically to the current market volatility.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

Who Is This For?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Harmonic Traders who want to save time finding valid patterns.

  • Trend Traders looking for a simple and effective multi-pair signal system.

  • Day Traders & Swing Traders who need a complete overview of the market without clutter.

  • Any trader who wants to make informed, data-driven decisions more efficiently.

Input Parameters Include:

  • Dashboard Layout: Control the size, position, and colors of the panel.

  • Scan Settings: Choose the timeframe to scan and configure the ZigZag parameters.

  • Fallback Model: Adjust the EMA period, ATR period, and the multipliers for Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Download the Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard today and trade the market with more clarity and confidence than ever before! 🚀


