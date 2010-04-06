Extreme Trading and Session Dashboard MT4

Your chart. One glance. Total clarity.

Built by @Ash_TheTrader for traders who are tired of guessing, Extreme Trading Dashboard is a professional-grade heads-up display that sits quietly in the corner of your chart — dark charcoal, rounded, semi-transparent, and genuinely easy on the eyes — until the moment it matters.

🕒 Dual Session Highlighter

Shade up to two independent time windows directly on your chart — London, New York, or your own custom kill-zone. Each gets its own color, so overlapping sessions are never confused.

🌍 NY / LDN World Clock

Both major session clocks, always current, with proper daylight-saving handling — no manual offset guessing every March and November.

⏳ Session Countdown

See exactly how many minutes remain before your session opens or closes, with an automatic warning color as the clock runs down.

📈 HTF Trend Bias

A higher-timeframe EMA read shows the dominant direction before you even think about an entry — stop fighting the bigger trend.

🌊 Volatility Filter

ATR percentile-ranked in real time. Instantly tells you if the market is HIGH, NORMAL, or LOW volatility, so you're never scalping a dead tape or getting steamrolled by a spike.

🚀 Momentum Gauge

Not just a number — a visual bar that fills green for bullish force and red for bearish force, sized to the actual strength of the move.

🧠 Smart Trade Meter — the signature feature

A composite score blending Efficiency Ratio (is price moving cleanly, or just chopping?), momentum strength, and volatility fit into one verdict: PRIME, FAIR, AVOID, DEAD MARKET, or NEWS SPIKE. One glance tells you if today is a trading day or a watching day.

📍 Live Structure High/Low

Auto-plots the most recent confirmed swing high and low the moment they form.

🎛️ One-Switch Trading Mode

Flip between QuickScalp (Aggressive), Scalp (Normal), and Intraday (Safe) — every filter, threshold, and lookback in the entire indicator instantly re-tunes to match your style.

🎨 Fully Customizable, Genuinely Professional

Three built-in size presets (Small / Normal / Big) plus a full Custom mode. Every color is yours to change. The panel itself is rendered as a true rounded, semi-transparent card — not a stack of plain rectangles — so it looks like it belongs next to premium tools, not a hobby script.

🧭 Step-by-Step: How to Use It

1. Install it Copy the compiled indicator into your MQL5/Indicators folder (or use MetaEditor to compile the source directly), then restart MetaTrader or right-click the Navigator panel and choose Refresh.

2. Attach it to a chart Drag it from the Navigator onto any chart. It works on any symbol and any timeframe, though session-based tools like this are most useful on M1–H1 for gold, forex majors, and indices.

3. Set your Trading Mode In the input settings, choose:

  • QuickScalp (Aggressive) — tighter lookbacks, faster reactions, best for 1–5 minute scalping.
  • Scalp (Normal) — balanced default, works for most intraday styles.
  • Intraday (Safe) — wider lookbacks, filters out noise, best for holding trades several hours.

4. Configure your sessions Enter your session time range(s) in HH:MM-HH:MM format (e.g. 08:00-12:00 ), and set Your UTC Offset to your own timezone. Enable a second highlight if you want to track two sessions (e.g. London and New York) at once.

5. Pick your Dashboard Size Small, Normal, or Big — or switch to Custom and set your own width, padding, and font sizes for a fully bespoke look.

6. Read the panel

  • SESSION — is your session open or closed, and how many minutes until it changes?
  • HTF BIAS — is the higher timeframe bullish, bearish, or neutral?
  • VOLATILITY — is there enough range to trade, too much (news risk), or not enough (dead market)?
  • MOMENTUM — the colored gauge shows direction and strength at a glance.
  • SMART — the final verdict. Green PRIME means conditions are lining up; red AVOID means stay out; DEAD or SPIKE are hard stops regardless of score.

7. Combine it with your own strategy This tool is a filter and context layer, not a signal generator. Use the Smart Trade Meter and HTF Bias to decide whether and which direction to look for setups — your entries should still come from your own price action, SMC, or indicator-based method.

📖 What's Actually Happening Under the Hood

For traders who want to understand the mechanics rather than just trust a black box:

  • HTF Bias compares the current higher-timeframe close against an EMA on that same timeframe — a classic, transparent trend filter.
  • Volatility uses a percentile rank of ATR against its own recent history, so "high" and "low" are always relative to this market's normal behavior, not a fixed number that breaks when volatility regimes shift.
  • Momentum multiplies a "mass" term (ATR normalized to price) by a "velocity" term (rate of change), then z-scores the result against its own recent history — so the gauge reflects genuinely unusual momentum, not just any movement.
  • Smart Trade Meter blends an Efficiency Ratio (Kaufman-style — how directional vs. choppy recent price action has been), the momentum score, and a volatility "fit" curve that rewards a healthy tradeable range while penalizing both dead markets and extreme spikes. The three are weighted (40% efficiency, 35% momentum, 25% volatility fit) into a single 0–100 score, with hard overrides for genuinely dead or spiking conditions.

None of this predicts direction with certainty — it's a structured way to answer one question fast: is this a good moment to be looking for trades at all?

⚠️ Honest Notes for the Listing

  • This is a context and filtering tool, not a signal or entry system — say so plainly to set correct expectations and avoid bad reviews from people expecting auto-signals.
  • Backtested visually across multiple sessions, but the Smart Trade Meter's weights are a starting configuration — encourage users to observe it against their own market before fully trusting the PRIME/AVOID calls.
  • Works on any MT5 broker/symbol; DST handling is calculated internally so no manual seasonal adjustment is needed for the NY/London clock.

推荐产品
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
实用工具
我想每个人都知道"安全"这样的资金管理规则。 对于那些不知道的人来说，安全假设在交易利润等于止损大小后关闭一半的头寸。 因此，即使价格反转并抓住止损，您也不会赔钱，因为在早些时候关闭部分头寸时获得了完全相同数量的利润。 安全专家顾问只有一个设置-关闭地段. 将其保留在0位置，顾问将关闭交易的一半。 安装专家顾问后，图表上会出现一条红色虚线，部分利润将由专家顾问固定。 如果您希望顾问在另一个级别关闭部分交易，您可以安全地将此行移动到另一个地方。 如果您在同一货币对上有多个交易打开，那么您应该用鼠标光标将EA拖到图表上，并将EA放在您希望通过安全关闭的订单打开水平附近。 专家顾问考虑订单票，只会处理这个订单。 Thank you!
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
指标
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
指标
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
专家
Aurum Trend Scout — Aurum Trend Engine 免费LITE版 Aurum Trend Scout 是 Aurum Trend Engine 智能交易系统的 免费版本 。在H1时间框架上交易黄金（XAUUSD），使用基于Parabolic SAR + 布林带宽度比率的趋势跟踪策略，以BUYSTOP订单在日最高价突破时入场。 此LITE版本包含完整的策略逻辑和基于ATR的止损。使用固定手数，不包含FULL版本中的动态资金管理。 验证性能（真实数据，XAUUSD H1，2014-2025） 点差 20 点： 盈利因子 1.32 | 胜率 63.65% | 最大回撤 2.22% | 净利润 $11,363 | 1,004 笔 点差 30 点： 盈利因子 1.25 | 胜率 62.60% | 最大回撤 2.40% | 净利润 $9,378 | 1,016 笔 LITE版功能 完整策略逻辑（与FULL版相同） 基于ATR的止损 仅做多 — 无马丁格尔，无网格 11年超过1,000笔交易 LITE版限制 仅固定手数（无动态资金管理） 无追踪止损 升级到 Aurum T
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
1 (1)
指标
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
指标
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
指标
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
指标
和谐图案最适合预测市场转折点。和谐图案为您提供高胜率和一天内的高交易机会。 该指标识别了最受欢迎的和谐图案，这些图案预测市场反转点。 基于和谐交易书籍。 重要说明： 该指标不会重绘或滞后（它在D点检测到模式）；它不会重新绘制（模式要么有效，要么取消）。 使用方法： 将指标拖放到您的MT5图表上。 将模式检测设置为TRUE（ABCD; Gartley）。 根据您的喜好调整偏差（较大的偏差=更多的模式；较小的偏差=更少的模式）。 根据您的喜好自定义颜色。 根据需要启用或禁用关于入场点、TP和SL的警报。 检测到模式时： 该算法在D点检测到模式。 如果启用了警报，它将通知您检测到的模式。 如果模式无效，则触发一个带有“模式已取消”消息的警报。 成功的模式在蜡烛关闭时触发“入场警报”。 如果价格达到TP1、TP2、TP3、TP4或SL，则会发出带有终端消息的警报。 价格现在为40美元，仅剩下几份副本，最终价格将为70美元。 发展计划： 该指标的当前版本（1.1）将检测Gartley和ABCD模式。 版本1.1将包括Butterfly、Bat和Crab模式。 未来版本将包括其他模式、潜在PRZ检
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
实用工具
Profitstat 是一款免费指标，它可以扫描您的历史，并在图表上显示出来。免费版显示本日及前一日的交易数量和盈利。数据在交易平仓后即刻更新。简单地将它加载到任意图表，它出示的数据与图表货币和时间帧无关。
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
实用工具
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
指标
Candle Countdown — MT4 精确K线倒计时 Candle Countdown 是一个简单且精确的工具，可在图表上显示 当前K线剩余时间 。 当交易入场依赖K线收盘时，即使几秒钟也非常关键。 该指标帮助您看到准确时间，从而在无需猜测或仓促决策的情况下进行交易。 用于精确控制K线收盘时间的工具。 指标显示内容： 当前K线剩余时间 服务器当前时间 点差（Spread） 止损最小距离（Stop Level） 该计时器独立于行情跳动（tick），通过平台内部定时器更新，即使在市场波动较低时也能保持稳定显示。 在低波动环境下依然可以获得平滑且稳定的倒计时效果。 所有信息显示在带背景的区域中，在任何图表配色下都清晰可见，并且不会影响图表分析。 随着K线接近收盘，计时器颜色会发生变化，帮助您快速判断当前状态。 提供 MT5 版本： Candle Countdown MT5 实际应用 使用该计时器可以提高入场时机和交易控制： 等待信号K线收盘 在新K线开始时同步入场 避免过早决策 指标可自然融入图表界面，不影响分析 ： 不影响图表对象 切换周期时保持稳定 不会增加终端负担 计划更
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
实用工具
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro 是一款專為 MetaTrader 4 設計的自動交易系統。 它使用基於斐波那契的價格水平，結合趨勢和結構分析來定義入場點和出場點。此 EA 支援多頭和空頭部位，並內建風險管理參數。 核心功能： • 使用斐波那契回檔和擴展邏輯來繪製入場點、停損點和獲利點。 • 可設定交易手數和停損/獲利水平 • 可選擇 1 或 2 個入場點 • 根據市場情況支持固定或動態停損和獲利 • 適用於多種時間範圍和貨幣對 • 包含最大點差、滑點和交易頻率控制選項 • 自動交易管理：損益兩平、追蹤停損與部分平倉選項 • 如有需要，支持市價單。 輸入概覽： • 風險管理：交易手數、單筆交易風險、最大交易數量 • 入場條件：斐波那契水平選擇、趨勢過濾選項 • 出場管理：停損/停盈類型、追蹤停損設定、損益平衡參數 • 交易過濾：價差限制、滑點容忍度 基本規則 • 點擊“繪製斐波那契”，並根據您的需求繪製斐波那契框。 • 您選擇的斐波那契程度會顯示出來（完全可設定） • 點擊“執行斐波那契”，即可立即建立掛單以及停損和止盈 • 設定完畢後，讓PA
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
指标
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
指标
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
指标
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mode
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
指标
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Tipu Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.88 (8)
实用工具
Tipu Panel series is set of innovative indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames. There are two types of indic
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
实用工具
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
指标
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Magnet Draw MT4
Phongwiroon Khompradit
5 (1)
实用工具
Emulate TradingView drawing experience with magnet snap to the nearest price. Supported drawing tools: Vertical Line Horizontal Line Trend Line Horizontal Ray (Angle Trend Line) Fibonacci Retracement Rectangle Input: Threshold (px) : The distance in pixel unit to snap the crosshair to the nearest price. Crosshair color: The color of crosshair. Feel free to write the review, request more features or report bugs.
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.6 (62)
指标
该指标可识别预测市场反转点的最常用谐波形态。这些谐波形态是外汇市场上不断重复出现的价格形态，暗示着未来可能的价格走势/ 免费 MT5 版本 此外，该指标还内置了市场进入信号以及各种止盈和止损。需要注意的是，虽然谐波形态指标本身可以提供买入/卖出信号，但建议您使用其他技术指标来确认这些信号。例如，在进行买入/卖出之前，您可以考虑使用 RSI 或 MACD 等震荡指标来确认趋势方向和动能强度。 该指标的仪表盘扫描器：（ Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) 包括的谐波形态 加特里 蝶形 蝙蝠型 螃蟹 鲨鱼 赛弗 ABCD 主要输入 Max allowed deviation (%): 该参数是指谐波图形形成时的允许偏差。该参数决定了谐波图样的结构可以变化多少，而指标不会将其视为有效图样。因此，如果设置的百分比越高，则模式识别的灵活性就越大，而如果设置的值越低，则限制性就越大。例如：如果设定值为 30%，那么指标将把当前价格 ±30% 范围内符合形态比例的形态视为有效形态。 Depth: 该参数决定了谐波形态的每个波浪中必须出现的最少条数，也就
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
指标
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
指标
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
指标
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT4”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT5”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT4>MT4、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
实用工具
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
实用工具
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
作者的更多信息
Pro 10 AM PM Powell Strategy NQ ES
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
Pro 10:00 Powell Strategy [NQ ES] by Ash_TheTrader This indicator is just for who wanna trade base on Powell 10AM/PM method and   its not a bigdeal holygrail strategy !   Its just a hands-Free tools for users . Does it works or not ? You should test it ! This indicator is specifically designed for Nasdaq (NQ) and S&P500 (ES) traders to capitalize on the massive liquidity sweeps that happen right at the New York 10:00 AM (and PM) opening hours. It automatically detects the true opening price,
FREE
HeatMap Pro
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
THE HEAT MAP — Smart Money Density Detector See exactly where price is magnetized to — before it happens. FEATURES Live density heatmap — spot the market's real "hot zones" instantly Self-flipping Key Zones — support/resistance that evolves with price instead of dying 1-click Trading Style — QuickScalp / Scalp / Intraday auto-tunes the entire engine Pro HUD dashboard — bias, trend strength, HTF direction, risk status, momentum, all live Built-in Zone Touch & Zone Flip alerts
FREE
Ultimate Trading Panel MT5
Ashkan Afaridi
4.67 (3)
实用工具
Full Automated Trading panel . it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies; interface minimization function; flexibility of use; Join my channel and check video of it  ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader/4986 Features :  Auto SL and TP Auto Close partial  Auto Trailing  Session Time Alert Time of trading Alert  Profit and Percentage  and etc. 
FREE
Extreme Trading and Session Dashboard
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
Your chart. One glance. Total clarity. Built by @Ash_TheTrader for traders who are tired of guessing, Extreme Trading Dashboard is a professional-grade heads-up display that sits quietly in the corner of your chart — dark charcoal, rounded, semi-transparent, and genuinely easy on the eyes — until the moment it matters. Dual Session Highlighter Shade up to two independent time windows directly on your chart — London, New York, or your own custom kill-zone. Each gets its own color, so overlapp
FREE
Auto Trade Journal Over Telegram
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
Stop journaling your trades by hand. Let them journal themselves. Every serious trader knows the truth: the traders who review their trades outperform the ones who don't. And almost nobody actually does it — because manually logging every entry, exit, SL, TP, and P&L into a spreadsheet is tedious enough that it quietly dies after week two. War Room Journal kills that excuse. This is the official connector between your MetaTrader terminal and the War Room trading journal on Telegram (by @Ash_TheT
FREE
Supreme Trading Management Dashboard D E M O
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
THIS IS DEMO VERSION AND ONLY WORKS ON  * GOLD * EURUSD * NASDAQ  FULL VERSION :  BUY HERE   ---------------------- Trading Dashboard by Ash_TheTrader The all-in-one scalper's control panel for MetaTrader 5 Stop switching between the New Order window, a calculator, and your own willpower. Trading Dashboard puts every decision a scalper makes — size, risk, entries, exits, and discipline — into one draggable, collapsible, fully editable panel that lives right on your chart. Built for traders
FREE
Auto Trade Journal Over Telegram MT4
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
Stop journaling your trades by hand. Let them journal themselves. Every serious trader knows the truth: the traders who review their trades outperform the ones who don't. And almost nobody actually does it — because manually logging every entry, exit, SL, TP, and P&L into a spreadsheet is tedious enough that it quietly dies after week two. War Room Journal kills that excuse. This is the official connector between your MetaTrader terminal and the War Room trading journal on Telegram (by @Ash_TheT
FREE
Ultimate Trading Panel
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
Full Automated Trading panel . it works on any trading instruments: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies; interface minimization function; flexibility of use; Join my channel and check video of it  ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader/4986 Features :  Auto SL and TP Auto Close partial  Auto Trailing  Session Time Alert Time of trading Alert  Profit and Percentage  and etc. 
FREE
Range Entry TradingPanel Grid Martingale
Ashkan Afaridi
4.33 (3)
实用工具
a Perfect TradingPanel for who wants to have entry in a RANGE .  Join my channel  ===>   https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader For example : You have a zone and you don't know where of the zone will be your entry so , you will use this Tool , to separate your risk per position and it will automatically calculate your LOT SIZE . Total risk base on martingale rules or Grid input .  You can choose how many positions you want to have and it will calc the Lot size for you . Features :  Enter in a range of p
FREE
Supreme Trading Management Dashboard
Ashkan Afaridi
实用工具
Trading Dashboard by Ash_TheTrader The all-in-one scalper's control panel for MetaTrader 5 Stop switching between the New Order window, a calculator, and your own willpower. Trading Dashboard puts every decision a scalper makes — size, risk, entries, exits, and discipline — into one draggable, collapsible, fully editable panel that lives right on your chart. ===> TRIAL VERSION :  [HERE]  Built for traders who scalp gold, forex, and indices using price action, SMC, and ICT concepts — but flexible
筛选:
无评论
回复评论